It is time to bring in your houseplants and clear off your garden plot; autumn has arrived and so has Jack Frost. We had frost here 3 mornings last week.
A new headstone was dedicated for Lorenzo Shanholtzer in the Branch Mountain Cemetery at Three Churches on Sept. 27, 2020. Sons of Confederate Veterans, Mountaineer Partisan Rangers, Camp 2249, installed and dedicated a new headstone for this Civil War soldier. The United States government considers all soldiers from this era American Veterans.
About 2 years ago, the Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge held a yard sale, auction and bake sale as a fundraiser. My sister Joyce purchased at the auction an old wooden box in poor condition. The box was once the possession of Captain Billy Wolford of Hampshire County. Joyce stripped and restored the box and it is now a stunning piece of local history from the Civil War era. Captain Billy is buried in the Loom Cemetery on Cooper Mountain. Many Wolford descendants still remain in Hampshire County.
We ask your prayers for the family of Kassi Culp of Highview: a young life tragically cut short on Sept. 23, 2020. Sympathy is extended to the family of Charlotte Pugh. Charlotte was a beloved member of the Capon Bridge area most of her life. Her children live in this area and we offer them our prayers and support.
Alma Everett of Madisonville, Ky., called me after reading of Bill Emmart’s passing. She was one of his classmates in 1959. I was mistaken about the number of remaining class of fifty-niners. We had a great visit via telephone and Alma sends best wishes to family and friends here in Hampshire County. Joyce Edwards Omps, Elaine Loy Heavener, Gary Northcraft, Gary Wolford and wife Janie Rogers Wolford and of course Alma Everett are among the Capon Bridge High School Class of 1959. The class pictures are still hanging in the hallway of the old school. I enjoy the opportunity to see them when I go in to pay my taxes.
Time to clean your chimneys and check out your wood stove.
