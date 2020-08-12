This is going to be a short column; there is not much to report because there is not a lot of activity in the community, which, in my opinion, is a good thing because this virus is so easily spread and large social gatherings is how it is spread, especially if all attendees are not wearing face masks and social distancing.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church held their annual church picnic on Sunday. I did not attend, but heard from 1 church member that there were 25 in attendance and that precautions were taken to ensure safety. The weather was great and everyone enjoyed the afternoon.
The barbecued chicken sale at the Capon Valley Ruritan was highly successful. They started selling at 11 a.m. and by 11:45 a.m. had sold out of around 350 chicken halves. This was a pick up sale and safety measures were adhered to.
I want to repeat an item from my last column: Ray and Marie Spaid have decided not to host the family reunion on August 23 because of health concerns for family members.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their board of directors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, but as has been the case for the past few months, will not hold a regular member meeting this month.
Happy birthday wishes to: Vanessa Walker, Aug. 17; Lance Davis, Aug. 18; and Elizabeth Wingfield, Aug. 28.
Congratulations to Ricky and Mary Dolly who celebrated their wedding anniversary on Aug. 2 and to Brian and Amy Brill who will celebrate on Aug. 16.
A special birthday wish to my sister, Natalie Oakes, who will be celebrating her 90th on Aug. 28.
(0) comments
