100 Years Ago — Oct. 6, 1920
A good way to overcome that tired and restless feeling after the hard day’s work is to visit the Opera House and enjoy the many good programs that are offered there weekly. Your mind will be rested and relieved of the strain of worry attached to the care of your business. Remember this.
Mrs. Charles Long arrived here from her home in Michigan Thursday. She has been detained there since her marriage by the illness of her mother, who has improved.
Miss Anna Hughes returned from New York Thursday and resumed charge of the telegraph office Sunday. Miss Lee Hawse left Monday for Charles Town to take charge of the telegraph office there.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 7, 1970
A high of 83 degrees on the 6th and a low of 31 degrees on the 5th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance.
Statewide hunting season, including squirrel, grouse and raccoon, opens Oct. 10 this year, Director Ira S. Latimer, Jr., announced today. This will give many hunters a long weekend with the Columbus Day Holiday, which follows on Oct. 12. This is similar to past seasons, and many hunters plan their vacations accordingly.
National Apple Week is set for October 8-17. Headquarters which generates and supervises the celebration is located in Washington, D.C. This promotional event dates back to 1905 when “Apple Day” was founded by one James Handly, of Quincy, Illinois, who felt that mankind should pay tribute to the virtues of the “King of Fruits.” Hampshire County orchardists and sales agents, through their membership in various apple organizations at the national level, will participate in “National Apple Week” in one way or another.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 8, 1980
The Homer Feller Family of Levels was recently named as W. Va.’s “Outstanding Farm Family” for 1980. The Fellers were 1 of 17 farm families from throughout W. Va. who were honored at a banquet held in Beckley on Sept. 26 at the 1980 Ag-Expo.
Governor John D. Rockefeller, IV, visited Hampshire County Tuesday, Sept. 30, for the Rockefeller Picnic at the Augusta Fairgrounds. Crowd estimates ranged from 2,500 to 3,000 persons in attendance.
The W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind under direction of Jack W. Brady, Superintendent, have been notified that the Elementary Schools for the Deaf and the Blind have received full accreditation from the North Central Association. The Secondary Schools for the Deaf and the Blind received candidacy status from NCA. In addition, the School for the Blind was fully accredited for 5 years through the National Accreditation Council for agencies serving the Blind and Visually Impaired.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 10, 1990
The Hampshire County Farm Bureau has announced its kick-off membership drive for 1991, setting a goal of 393 members, according to Board of Directors President Garry Shanholtz. Jean Tutwiler, secretary of the organization, has been named the membership chairman. Farm Bureau has been a part of Hampshire County for many years, dating back to 1931, with 45 members making up that 1st group. John G. Parker, of Junction, is the only living member.
The W. Va. Department of Highways has taken the 1st step in controlling the increasing traffic flow east of Romney on U.S. Route 50. Highway crews last week finished marking a center lane from just below the crest of the Mountain Top that continues to Hampshire High School. Previously, the center lane was a passing area going east to the crest of the mountain and passing lane for vehicles traveling west on the other side of the mountain.
Roger Kinnie, Slanesville, was among the winners of individual matches in the Muzzleloading Rifle Shooting Match held during Hardy County’s Heritage Weekend. “Crack shots” of the day (scored the most hits) were “Buck” Simmons of Grafton, Bob Martin of Maysville and Jerry Metzger of Manassas, Virginia.
20 Years Ago — Oct. 11, 2000
Giant pumpkins, at least the locally-grown variety, are likely to be a rare item this year. The pumpkin crop last year benefited from warm nights and just the right amount of rain, which wasn’t much. Last year’s drought put the hurt on many farm products, but there were near-perfect pumpkins on the stands in October. At least the ones that survived the deer.
The Potomac Eagle excursion train is continuing to draw tourists to Hampshire County. For nearly 10 years, the scenic train has attracted visitors to the Romney area for a trip along the South Branch of the Potomac River. According to Dan Snyder, between 25,000 and 30,000 passengers ride the train annually. Many passengers arrive by bus or motorcoach from areas as far away as Illinois, Indiana or Oklahoma.
Lonesome Highway, popular bluegrass band from Hampshire County, took 1st place honors at the band competitions during the 8th annual Berlin Fiddler’s Convention in Berlin, Md., on Sat., Sept. 30. The competition included guitar, banjo, fiddle and 8 bands from Md., Va., Pa. and Del. The groups were required to perform 2 songs and were judged on tone, style, quality, timing, song difficulty and stage presence. The judges for the competition were the well known Reno Brothers.
10 Years Ago — Oct. 6, 2010
Like the boll weevil, stinkbugs are looking for a home. The pesky nuisances have begun to invade homes throughout Hampshire County. West Virginia Department of Agriculture entomologist Berry Crutchfield, Ph.D., says the stink bugs, or Brown Marmorated Stinkbug (BMSB) aren’t going to let up. Crutchfield said Monday that as cold weather approaches, the insects begin to look for shelter for the winter. “They come by the thousands,” said Crutchfield, “and they try to get into warm places and go dormant for the winter months. They will leave in the spring.”
More than 6,500 people attended the third annual Founder’s Day Festival Sept. 25 and 26. “The festival was very successful. We are pleased that we are providing family entertainment and fun free,” said festival director Jack Garrison. Garrison said everyone he talked to had a great time. “Vendors and participants did well from the animal park to the nature center,” said Garrison.
The City of Romney will be ready for autumn after dozens of scarecrows will decorate fronts of businesses and along the streets. The official kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. at the Gazebo next to Taggart Hall. It’s not too late to reserve a pole, tree, bench or post for a scarecrow. Live music will be provided at the kickoff, ON TRAC will be providing refreshments.
