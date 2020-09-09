Milestone
CUMBERLAND — Three Hampshire County residents earned degrees from Allegany College of Maryland this summer.
In all, Allegany College of Maryland recognized 102 graduates at the conclusion of the Summer 2020 session. The graduates earned a total of 106 associate degrees and certificates.
The Hampshire graduates are Robin Hartman of Purgitsville in general studies and Romney residents Matthew Morris, automotive technology, and Brianne Wheatley, dental hygiene.
