Fall will be arriving on Sept. 22 and the signs are all around us. Shorter afternoons, later arrival of sunlight in the mornings and the mist rising up from the river all combine to tell me autumn is almost here. Soon, the woods will be ablaze with color. Our side ditches are filled with the golden, daisy-like bloom of wild hemp and intertwined with the vivid magenta bloom of ironweed; soon the frost will turn them to blackened stubs. The coats of the deer are changing in color and the squirrels are very busy. The hummingbirds will soon begin their long trek as they migrate to a warmer climate. I will miss the presence of the beautiful, fragile little birds and the sound of their whirring wings.
Norwood Haines of Romney, was recently visited by his daughters Susan and Dotty. They are a close family and stay in touch with each other. Another family member, Amanda Greene, has completed her studies and passed the bar exam in West Virginia. Logan Mantz of Capon Bridge has also graduated law school and passed the bar. We are proud of 2 of Hampshire County's own and are happy to see them returning to their home base. Amanda will be practicing her profession with the firm of Jonathan Brill in Romney. Congratulations to them both.
The United Methodist Women are planning a sale of school clothing to be held at the Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center in the near future. Since the Clothes Closet at Amazing Grace Mission has been closed due to the COVID-19 virus, a backlog has accumulated and many great articles of clothing will be offered for sale.
Heartfelt condolences are sent to the family and friends of Loy (Bill) Emmart. Bill's passing leaves a large hole in the community and our church family. Bill was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School, Class of 1959. I believe only 4 of that class are still with us. Another member of Central Church passed away last week: Irene Saville of Hanging Rock. Her funeral will take place on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Our churches on the charge continue to find ways to reach out to the community. Many Zoom services are taking place, also outdoor services on Sundays in the parsonage yard at Capon Bridge and in-church services at Capon Chapel.
Stay well and be sure to get your flu shot soon.
