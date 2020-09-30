100 Years Ago — Sept. 29, 1920
The Island Hill Church, Forks of Capon, has recently been roofed with an excellent grade of slate roofing. Half of this material was bought 2 years ago, and the balance a month ago, which cost more than twice as much as that bought 2 years ago.
J.R. Smith, of Kirby, brought to the Review office Saturday 5 apples of the “Tewaukee” variety which weighed 4-1/2 pounds. Each measured 12 inches in circumference.
Robert R. Portmess, son of J. F. Portmess, of Spring Gap, was in town Saturday. He is about to resume the study of law at the University of Maryland, which studies were broken into by the war.
50 Years Ago — Sept. 30, 1970
The advent of colder, rain-laden weather over last weekend was 1 of the most welcome occurrences in the past month or so, insofar as area orchardists are concerned. Apples on the trees were “hurting” from the prolonged hot, dry conditions which, while largely checked, had already taken their toll in the form of smaller size and poor color, principally. With those factors in mind, one can sense the tremendous psychological relief that came with the arrival of “fall-ish” temperatures which are so essential in putting the “cheek” on apples and generally “finishing” them with the right sheen and appearance.
Yesterday, Sept. 29, marked the 101st year of operation of the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. In commemoration of that event we are printing a picture of the present and 3 previous Superintendents which covers a span of 29 years. The picture was taken during the Teachers and Houseparents Centennial Workshop last June. In the photo are Stanley R. Harris 1941-1953, Dr. Hugo F. Schunhoff 1953-1960, Jack W. Brady 1960-1966 and Eldon E. Shipman who was appointed Superintendent in 1966.
The National Make It Yourself With Wool Competition is drawing many talented teenage contestants from an 80-county area. According to Miss Virginia Pancake, district director of the competition, interest among girls is running high in the try for some $30,000 in prizes to be awarded by the American Wool Council and some 40 National Sponsors. Awards include 2 all-expense paid dream vacations in Europe, college sponsorships, government bonds, sewing machines, luggage, cosmetics and accessories.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 1, 1980
On Saturday, Oct. 4, the annual Homecoming game at the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will begin with the “kick-off” at 2 p.m. The W. Va. Lions will be playing the Cardinals of the Virginia School for the Deaf. Prior to the game on Saturday, there will be a homecoming parade starting at 1 p.m. The Flag raising ceremony and Star Spangled Banner, given the language of signs by Penny Payne, is scheduled for 1:55.
The advent of the Fall season, and resulting array of magnificent colors, are often associated with “apple pickin’” time in the eastern panhandle of W. Va. Each year, this glorious occasion is celebrated in the Mineral County Community of Burlington. Plans have been set for the 1980 Burlington Old-fashioned Apple Harvest Festival to be held Friday evening, Oct. 3, at the Burlington Fire Hall. Activities will continue on Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Burlington United Methodist Home for Children and Youth. Thousands of people attend this growing festival each year.
Friday, Oct. 3, the Hampshire Trojans will host the Southern Rams in the Homecoming game. Kickoff is 8 p.m. The Football team has selected the candidates for the court. Senior princesses are Bonnie Fitzgerald, and Jackie Houchens. Representing the junior class will be Karen Ganoe and Stacy McKee. Jr. Tammy Stacy and Denise Blomquist are sophomore princesses. Darlena Haines, 1979 Homecoming Queen, will crown the new queen during half-time activities.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 3, 1990
The Friends of the Hampshire County Public Library have done it again. Another first! A Christmas “Holiday Emporium” will be held for 2 days Fri., Oct. 19 and Sat., Oct. 20. Talented local arts and crafts people will display their wares at the library on these 2 days and individuals will have the opportunity to place orders for gifts which will be ready for Christmas giving.
The P.T.O. of Romney Elementary School will be sponsoring a FUN FAIR on Sat., Oct. 20, 1990 at the school. The public is invited. There will be pumpkin painting, a haunted house, food, games and much, much, much more! Come join the fun!
Five area couples were honored by the W. Va. Poultry Association during the Annual W. Va. Poultry Convention and Festival in July. Mr. and Mrs. Robert Harper of Moorefield were named the association’s first ever Pullet Producers of the Year. The Harpers are contract growers for Perdue Farms. Miller’s Poultry Farm of Moorefield was named the Outstanding Broiler Breeder Producers. The Millers are also growers for Perdue Farms.
20 Years Ago — Oct. 4, 2000
Got apples? Local fruit growers say yes, in spite of a rough start to this year’s growing season. Orchardists, depending on which area of the county surveyed, say late freezes, hail and a variety of other conditions have threatened this year’s crop. “We had a real good crop this year,” said William Smith of Smith’s orchard near Capon Bridge. Smith and his family have been in the fruit business for over 60 years and have seen all kinds of seasons come and go.
Local resident Maurice Whipp of Burlington stopped by the Review office recently to show off an advertisement which was placed by his great, great uncle Taylor Arnold. Dated October 16, 1900, the framed flyer announced a public sale of Arnold’s personal property. Items included 2 fine young work horses, 2 nice “fattening” hogs, a 2-horse farm wagon with oilers and much more. Also up for sale was “about 125 shocks of corn.” Terms of sale were cash for any items valued at $10 and under. However, onsums exceeding $10, a period of 6 months was given to the purchaser with approved security.
A photograph taken by Tyler Evert, 4-H member of the Slanesville Rise & Shine 4-H Club, was selected as a winner from 20,000 images submitted to the International Nature’s Best Photography Competition. Tyler’s photo won the youth competition and consisted of a fall leaf and its reflections in a local pond. Tyler will receive his trophy and award at the reception at the nation’s Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C., on October 4. The winning image will stay on display at the Museum of Natural History for 3 months. Also on display will be a lightning shot taken by Tyler in Washington state while on an internship last summer with well-known landscape photographer Pat O’Hara.
10 Years Ago — Sept. 29, 2010
Administrators, directors and department heads from Hampshire Memorial Hospital paid a visit to the new facility, located behind Hampshire Square Plaza, Tuesday morning. According to Ellen Pesto of Valley Health Systems, it was the 1st time the employees had been to the construction site. The new hospital is scheduled to open sometime around May 2011, according to hospital administrator Robbie McCauley.
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind celebrated 140 years of service to the community and to the state last week. One of the performances that topped the list of events during the celebration was a play entitled “Rumpelstiltskin.” The signed theatrical performance was presented by members of the WVSD Alumni Association. There was no voicing available during the performance, yet the crowd was visibly enthused.
A retired West Virginia University professor will be completing the final 3rd of surveys that have documented the architecture and history of Hampshire County. Barbara Rasmussen, Ph.D. and historian, will complete the series of surveys. “She will be up around Purgitsville, South Branch River Road, Nathaniel Mountain, west of Grassy Lick Road, west of Route 28 and down through Springfield,” said Charlie Baker, county commission liaison to the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission. The HCHLC spearheaded the survey project in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.