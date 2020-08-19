I have been enjoying the gentle drizzle of constant rain for the last day and night. We really needed it in this area. We didn't have wind or torrents of water, just that gentle rainfall we needed. I believe other parts of the country were not so fortunate. Our yard and flowerbeds are refreshed and the humidity has gone away, temporarily. My Snow-on-the-Mountains flowers are nearly as tall as I am.
The Capon Bridge community gathered at Giffin Funeral Home to say their goodbyes to Roger Haines last week. He did not survive his battle with cancer. Roger’s contagious smile and friendly manner made him a local favorite in the neighborhood. Sympathy is extended to his family and friends.
Alicia Repine, a friend and member of our prayer shawl group, lost her husband Robert this week. He had a heart transplant a few years ago and has been struggling ever since. Rip's slow drawl and laid-back demeanor were always the same. He never bemoaned his condition, just made the best of it. I ask your prayers for Alicia as she struggles with her loss. Her friends and her church are rallying around her and we continue to pray for her.
The Yellow Spring community has also suffered the loss of one of their own. Brooke Eaton Southerly, of Pin Oak, grew up in Yellow Spring. She was the daughter of the late Gary Eaton and the grandaughter of the late Glenna and Skip Eaton. Sympathy is extended to her husband and children along with family members and friends. Death comes for the young as well as the old and makes no exceptions.
I am reading and enjoying Gary Mason's latest book, "If Logs Could Talk," featuring 2 centuries of life in a small Virginia mountain cabin. Gary and his wife Agnes live off Rt. 259 on the Virginia side and have been locals for a long time. They bought the property during the early 70s and began restoring a log cabin found there. Gary has researched the previous owners of the property and learned much of the hardy folks who inhabited the structure. Fortunately, he documented his labors and research. Now, his book is speaking for those logs. I love to time travel and I have to confess my destination is nearly always the past because I cannot imagine the future. Who could have foreseen the COVID-19 virus?
