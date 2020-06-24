It’s so very quiet here at my place this morning, not even a leaf is stirring and you don’t know what to expect. I have been hearing from my relatives in Iberia, La. They are all well, happy and have moved to a new location. Scarlet, my niece, and her husband John Pazdersky and family have had a crawfish boil for Scarlet’s husband John’s birthday party. They are all happy.
I attended a get-together at the home of Enid Saville on Saturday. Allie Trapnell dropped by and picked me up to join Verda Grapes. We enjoyed lunch together under Enid’s carport. It was a nice time together. I enjoyed the scenery on Hannas Road and that area.
