All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Flounder, carrot-raisin salad, California blend, fruit, roll
Thursday, Aug. 20 — Sloppy Joe on a bun, tater tots, coleslaw, kale, fruit
Monday, Aug. 24 — Chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomato, cauliflower, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Hobo beans, cornbread, spinach salad with beets, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 27 — Lasagna, salad, fruit, Italian bread
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 20 — Cheeseburger, baked fries, cauliflower, green pepper sticks, peaches
Friday, Aug. 21 — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, lima beans, applesauce, Italian bread
Tuesday, Aug. 25 — Chicken tenders, spinach salad with beets, butter beans, apricots, cake
Thursday, Aug. 27 — sloppy Joes, tater tots, coleslaw, kale, cantaloupe
Friday, Aug. 28 — oven-fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, lima beans, corn, tropical fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Aug. 21 — Oven-fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, lima beans, corn, fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 25 — Pork chop, sweet potato, broccoli, fruit, dessert
Friday, Aug. 28 — Steak, baked potato, corn, spinach, fruit, roll
The Committee on Aging has canceled the Sept. 21-26 bus trip to Vermont. Look for new bus trips next year.
For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
