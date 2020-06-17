I had a few pleasant surprises this past week. I discovered a tiny fawn lying in my flower bed. I thought it might be abandoned, it was so close to traffic. But checking the next morning it was gone. It must have been rescued by its mother.
The Capon Valley Ruritan has decided to have a reduced version of their 4th of July celebration, no sit-down dinner, no auction and no live music. There will be an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Barbecued chicken halves and a carryout meal of barbecued chicken with 2 sides and a roll for sale beginning at 10 a.m. The antique car and tractor show will be held. Please come out and support the club, which remains active in the community. They awarded 4 scholarships to graduates this year.
Free COVID-19 testing is being offered in the county. Testing sites, dates and locations will be updated weekly.
The Cacapon Charge of the UMC is sponsoring a neighbor-to-neighbor blood drive at Shiloh UMC on Sat., June 27. Appointment only. Call Kathy 540-532-8783 or Natalie at 540-532-8520.
I want to wish all fathers a happy day on Sunday with their families.
Happy birthday wishes to: Jennifer Reid, June 21; Kate Vanderlinden, June 23; Katherine Bellingham, June 25; Jack Cornwell, June 27; Roberta Munske and Merrie Hammond, June 29.
Congratulations to: Kevin and Sue Davis, June 21; Steve and Brenda Szelmecki, June 23; and to Jack and Marlene Cornwell and Dwayne and Dawana Seldon, June 27, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.