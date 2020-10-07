The Timber-Ridge Christian Church has canceled the 2 functions usually held in October due to Coronavirus concerns: the annual fall festival and the oyster and turkey dinner. The church is currently holding a food drive for the next 2 weeks to benefit the Amazing Grace food bank. The church held a communion service on Sunday, Oct. 4 using pre-packaged elements so they were not handled by any individuals.
Fall has definitely arrived and the holiday season is fast approaching. The Willow Chapel UMC is making preparations for their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in memory of family and friends, past or present, to be held Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. To purchase a light for the tree, send $5 for each light to the church by November 16.
The barbecued chicken sale held recently at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club was a great success, all of the chicken was sold and I believe that everyone who wished to was able to purchase chicken this time. The club appreciates the support by the community. The fundraising capabilities of the club have been severely constrained by the pandemic, but the club wishes to continue their community service projects.
I want to thank the staff at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center for their usual caring service to veterans. I recently had a small cancerous growth removed from my back and am recovering nicely. I extend this thank-you to all of the 1st responders who are caring for our safety during this trying time.
Happy birthday wishes to: Chase Brill, Oct. 6; Grace Vanderlin, Oct. 10; Cecil Rinard, Oct. 12; Lucy Orndorff, Oct. 15; Owen Brill, Oct. 17; and Susanne Reid, Oct. 22.
Congratulations to John and Merrie Hammond who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Oct. 15.
