Where there is love, there is hope. A little more than a year ago, I slipped in the wet, mossy grass around my home. This fall resulted in a compound fracture of the ankle. At the time, I had embarked on my morning walk (notebook in hand) looking for poetic inspiration. Unable to bear any weight on my right leg, I called out to my husband who subsequently contacted my cousin to drive me to the hospital. Later that day, a steel plate and nine screws were inserted into my right foot. Spring came and went before I was able to get back outside. My heirloom flowers were viewed from inside the house that year.
This year, as the flowers began to bloom, I became more appreciative of their beauty. Colors are now more vibrant as the scent of roses and peonies permeate my senses. I made a promise to myself to begin anew, to appreciate their presence as I am now able to walk among the ancestral flowers. I have embraced the changes I experienced by slowing down, being more careful on uneven ground, and paying more attention to my surroundings. My new beginning is turning out better than I could have expected. Thanks to so many who helped me to maintain a positive attitude during my recovery period and encouraged me to remain hopeful. Their love made all the difference and I am forever grateful to them all.
In the Library: The Library is now open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. You can request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777. Your selections will be ready for pick-up when you arrive. In July, they are putting together “Summer Reading Kits” which will include reading selections and craft projects. Follow them on Facebook every Wednesday for a selected reading. New books include James Patterson, “20 Victim” and a children’s book, “How to Catch a Unicorn.” Glad to see the library open for business again.
The River House: The River House, in conjunction with Wardensville Garden Market and Project Write, are sponsoring a youth poetry competition called, “Mountain Echoes.” Cash prizes will be rewarded for the top 3 entries. The competition is open for grades 8-12. Registration is required by June 12. More info can be found on their website or FB page. The actual reading/competition will be on June 28. The River House will be reopening for outdoor seating and to-go food only around the end of June. Further details will be posted on their website (www.theriverhousewv.org) in the near future.
Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge (https://www.facebook.com/groups/263413240327/) worships with a Facebook live service each Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday using the ZOOM .3805 or Imcguinn@frontiernet.net in addition to their FB page.
Sherrard’s Auction: Currently all live auctions have been suspended. You are invited to attend one of their online auctions at www.sherrardauctionco.com.
If someone is hosting a virtual event, perhaps they could share it on the Eye on Capon Bridge Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/173448489332606.
Special Days to Celebrate in June:
6/11 – Corn on the Cob Day. Just the thought of an ear of buttered corn is enough to evoke the idea of an outdoor barbeque and/or picnic.
6/14 – Flag Day. First adopted on June 14, 1777 by the Second Continental Congress, it is now widely celebrated as the birthdate of our flag.
6/20 – National Vanilla Milkshake Day. Although there are so many choices when it comes to milkshakes, vanilla remains an all time favorite.
6/21 – Summer Officially Begins. The idea of summer comes along around the start of spring for me, and progresses until fall arrives. There is just so much to do outside including family gatherings and cultivating gardens to name of couple of my favorites
6/22 – National Onion Ring Day. This is another one of those things that reminds me of hamburgers on the grill and baked beans.
As we move forward in our recovery efforts from the COVID-19 virus, it is always important to remember to be kind and respectful. In order to protect ourselves and others, a face covering is highly recommended and mandatory in some locales. Let’s be safe and limit the spread of the virus by doing our part, including social distancing.
