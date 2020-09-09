I want to start today by congratulating Pastor Mike of the Timber Ridge Christian Church on his retirement on Aug. 31 from his job as an air traffic controller. He said on Sunday, “After working for 35 years I can now dedicate my full time to my pastoral duties,” but it seems to me he has been doing 2 full jobs since he came to the church, above and beyond his pastoral duties.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be having another barbecued chicken sale on Sept. 26, starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. In an effort to make sure everyone has an opportunity to purchase chicken this time, the club is going to accept pre-orders until Sept. 19. Contact any club member to place an order or come to the club on the 26th to purchase chicken.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold a regular member meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15. There will not be a meal served and everyone is asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing.
Happy birthday wishes to: Stuart Davis, Sept. 11; Freddie Spaid, Sept. 23; Ed Kline, Dwain Fries and John Seldon, Sept. 24.
Congratulations to John and Rosie Reid who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sept. 20th.
