100 Years Ago — July 7, 1920
Government officials have detected a drop in the price of good bootleg whiskey all over the country. The price in Washington, prevailing since a “dry” Congress adjourned, is placed at $12 a quart to those who know where to get it, whereas the market value formerly was around $16 and $18. The bottom is reported to have fallen out of the market in some parts of the country. The exodus from Florida during the summer is said to have affected the market there. Rumor has placed the price in some sections of Pa. as low as $8 a quart. The New York Price is said to range around $15, with $12 for liquor of “doubtful” origin.
Red or yellow schoolhouses are banned in West Virginia. The State Department of Education has issued orders that red must not be used anymore. Satisfactory colors are as follows: white trimmed in buff or cream, white trimmed in lead or dark grey, white trimmed in green, lead of gray trimmed in white.
Three mine organizers have been killed in a battle growing out of a miners’ strike in the Williamson coal field, according to a telegram sent by C. F. Keeney, president of District 17, United Mine Workers of America, to Fred Mooney, who is now en route to the scene of the trouble, ordered to return to Charleston by Keeney. Three mine organizers are said to have been killed and a number of other persons, including deputy sheriffs, injured in a battle between organizers and deputies at Roderfield, McDowell County this afternoon. According to information received late tonight at Williamson, which is 60 miles from the scene of the battle, the shooting occurred at a meeting called by organizers for the United Mine Workers of America, who are endeavoring to unionize the McDowell county field. The scene of the shooting is several miles from a telephone connection and details of the fight are lacking.
50 Years Ago — July 8, 1970
Farmers who have contributed to stabilizing markets for food and fiber and to the conservation of soil and water resources by taking part in the 1970 wheat and feed grain programs are receiving their program payments earlier this year than ever before, according to Joseph Coleman, Chairman of the Hampshire County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation (ASC) Committee.
Sp/4 Harrison M. Whitacre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Whitacre, of Capon Bridge, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor on March 30. He entered the service in Aug. 1969, and took his basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., and advanced training at Fort Polk, La. He went to Vietnam in January and is a machine gunner in Co. B. 3/7 199th L.I.B. and was recently promoted to Specialist 4.
There will be a tryout for majorettes and letter girls for Hampshire High’s Trojan Marching Band on Mon., July 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at Hampshire High. Only girls that play instruments in the band are eligible for majorettes. Any girl that attends Hampshire High School is eligible for letter girl.
40 Years Ago — July 9, 1980
Students who have recently completed the 7th grade at Capon Bridge Junior High School are exhibiting their artwork during the month of July at the Hampshire County Library. This exhibit includes work in pencil, charcoal, watercolor, crayon resist, crayon etching and collage, and represents a semester of art classes.
The Romney Woman’s Club has received over 40 applications to participate in the swimming meet to be held at the Romney Swimming Pool tonight, July 9. Awards will be presented immediately following the conclusion of the last event. Swimmers will be competing in 6 areas: free style, breaststroke, backstroke, underwater diving and relays. Children will be matching their talents against other children of similar ages.
Mr. and Mrs. Arlie W. Lee have been selected as Hampshire County Conservation Farmers for 1980. The Lees operate a beef farm in the North River area, south of Rt. 50 on Delray Rd. The conservation farmer contest is an annual event to recognize farmers for their accomplishments in wise soil and water use. Mr. and Mrs. Lee will be representing Hampshire County in the Potomac Valley Soil Conservation District contest. In the Potomac Valley contest, they will be competing with winners from Pendleton, Grant, Hardy and Mineral Counties for the district award.
30 Years Ago — July 11, 1990
Governor Gaston Caperton announced recently the start of an ambitious program that will result in restoring the turn-of-the-century look to 14 covered bridges owned by the Division of Highways. “The success being experienced in returning the historic Philippi Bridge to its vintage 1852 appearance after severe fire damage on Feb. 2, 1989, has encouraged the DOH to make a commitment to this monumental undertaking, with the guidance of Dr. Emory Kemp,” Caperton said.
After nearly 2 months of living near Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., and waiting and hoping for word that a donor had been found, Junction resident Charlie High successfully underwent a double lung transplant June 13. The team of pulmonary specialists wheeled the 42-year-old retired state road worker into the operating room at 11:15 p.m. and 7 long hours later completed the operation.
Construction workers at the Food Lion Shopping Center cleaned up debris from a thunderstorm last Thursday that led to the collapse of the east and west walls of this building now under construction along Rt. 50 east of Romney. Workers at the site said approximately 5,000 concrete blocks fell and a week’s worth of work was lost due to high winds that caused the 4:30 p.m. incident.
20 Years Ago — July 12, 2000
The Taggart Hall Visitor’s Center located at the corner of Gravel Lane and High Street in Romney is near completion and will be open by the end of July. The facility is the most recent accomplishment for the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation and will educate visitors about the history and happenings of Hampshire County from the time of the French and Indian War to the battles between the North and the South.
After a decade of dreaming and 4 years of planning, the Central Hampshire Park Amphitheater is finally a reality. The concrete stage has been placed on the grounds and work on the sides has begun. However, in order to have enough money to mount the trusses, more money from private funds needs to be raised. On July 22, a fundraiser will be held at Hampshire Central Park to help raise money for this cause.
Arbutus Weeden of Shanks has what could be one of the most musical collections in history, but in spite of their intent, it stays pretty quiet on the home front. Weeden has 413 wind chimes hanging from the living quarters of her home and 2 more hang on the porch. Weeden says she really doesn’t have a favorite wind chime, but she especially treasures those from friends and relatives who are now deceased. She makes sure they are placed so there isn’t a danger of someone bumping into them or damaging them.
10 Years Ago — July 7, 2010
Depending on who is asked, rainfall in Hampshire County varies. The county received only 4.8 inches of rain from April through June, according to Jersey Mountain farmer Garry Shanholtz. “The last couple years we got between 12 and 14 inches during that same period,” said Shanholtz. “This is the worst year since 1999.”
West Virginia Public Broadcasting (PBS) made a visit to Hampshire County last Tuesday, June 29. PBS associate Chuck Kleine and crew were at the farm of Hampshire County Commissioner Steve Slonaker, working on a continuing series on “why folks love their tractors,” according to Kleine. “It’s a conceptual documentary in which we’re picking people’s stories from various angles,” said Kleine. The series is being interwoven together and involves local traveling tractor repairman Ted Kalvitis of Augusta.
The reorganized “Friends” of the Hampshire County Public Library met for the first time June 24 at the library in Romney. The group made plans for many new programs and needs people to offer their skills and talents and become a Friend of the library. “We had a great turnout for our first meeting and some really great ideas are being put out,” said Amanda Snyder, librarian. Friends is a volunteer support group founded in 1986 that seeks to support library staff, develop and support programs and projects and raise community awareness about the library, according to organizer Kathee Rogers.
