After weeks of staying home, only going out for essentials, wearing a face mask and social distancing, my sister and I decided last Sunday, since the area was partially reopening, we would go out for lunch. The restaurant dining room was organized for social distancing, but the table had not been cleaned from the previous guest. The waitress appeared with a wet cloth, wearing no face mask, and wiped the table. I realize we should have left immediately, but we didn’t. It won’t happen again.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold a scaled-back 4th of July celebration on Saturday. The antique car and tractor show will open at 9 a.m. Barbecued chicken halves will be available for purchase at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m. a short patriotic program will be presented and the club will present scholarships that they are awarding this year.
Summer is finally here. Many family reunions scheduled for this time are being canceled. Tom and Nancy Pugh held a family gathering at their Hampshire County home on June 20. It was a combined celebration of Easter, Mother’s and Father’s Day and 4 family birthdays. Their children, grandchildren and sister Phyllis enjoyed outdoor grilling and homemade ice cream. Nancy is still recovering from a broken shoulder.
All of this time spent at home has made it possible for me to catch up on my gardening and mowing. While trimming with my push mower on Saturday, I encountered a large copperhead snake. I tried to run over it with my mower, but it escaped.
Happy birthday wishes to: JoAnn Thompson, July 4; Dean Seldon, July 6; Heidi Vanderlinden, July 7; Clyde Dewitt, July 10; and Kay Kline, July 13.
Congratulations to Eric and Suzanne Reid and Clyde and Judy Dewitt who will be celebrating their wedding anniversaries on July 12.
