After 60 years of the 1-room Horn Camp School reunion (most recently known as the Horn Camp Community picnic), we have decided to cancel this year due to the coronavirus. We are sorry to have to make this decision, but it’s intended with the safety of all in mind. Please remember, the 1-room school museum is always open to the public, and we love to have visitors.
Kirby Assembly of God Church welcomes Jed Metzler as their new pastor. He and his wife, Jennife,r and children reside in Kirby.
Mark and Maria Loar spent a few days with his mom Ruth Loar and other family members.
Ernie and I enjoyed a visit from Mike Padgett and Antje Freygang of Middleburg, Va. We were also happy to have the company of Richard and Samantha Meese of Shady Springs, WV and Richard Mann of Princeton.
Celebrating the 4th with a cookout at our home on Sunday was Dwight Racey, Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Amanda and Alison, and Scott, Lisa and Kollin Sorteberg.
Special birthday wishes to our neighbor, Judy Cox. Sending anniversary wishes to Terry & Alanna Funk, who are celebrating their 30th and to our daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Rodger Twigg, who are celebrating their 25th.
