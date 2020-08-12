Prayer from Daily Wisdom: “Teach me to use the gifts and talents You have given me. Help me to do for myself and others rather than wait for things to be done for me. Give me the wisdom to know what to do and when. Amen.”
Birthday wishes to Jeff Kenner, Aug. 13; Calvin Largent (Pee Wee) Jr., Frankie Sirk and David Stewart, Aug. 16; twins Anthony and Austin Voit, Dalton Stafford and John Ott, Aug. 17; Calib Bohrer and Geselle Haines, Aug. 18; Linda Lambert and Natalie Daughtery, Aug. 19; Pam Moreland, Aug. 23; Evangaline Sipes Shutt, Aug. 24; Steve Cowgill Jr., Aug. 25; Edith Shankle will be 86 on Aug. 25, twins Adam and Andrew Largent, Aug. 26; twins our granddaughters Jenna and Summer Hyson, Aug. 27.
Anniversary wishes to Frank and Linda Lambert, Aug. 17; Eddie and Judy Dean, Aug. 18; Brian and Donna Nestor, Aug. 22; Jeff and Nancy Heavner, Aug. 25.
Loved the new pictures in the Review of the Bank of Romney employees.
Mary Ann Crouse from Missouri is visiting her sister Betty Bohrer and husband Willis, also her son Terry Crouse and family.
Reunion of the late Anthony and Mary Jane Shanholtz Bohrer, that was to be Labor Day, Sept. 6, has been canceled because of the virus. So many are from out of state and feel this is best.
Memorial service for Wanda Fishel that was to be in September has been canceled. Any questions, you may call Wallace at 304-492-5013.
Prayer concerns for Wesson Bohrer, Terri Santymire, Ethan Sowers, Mary Alice Moreland, Patty Campbell, Lorie Zebarth, Dallas Fowler, Willie Galliher and George Hurt.
Sympathy to Tessa Flangan’s family in her 3rd time battling with cancer, and also to her husband Jeff who was so faithful to her. Sympathy to family of Roger Clinton Haines who left this world for the next on Friday, Aug. 7. Roger and Barbara were good neighbors on Spring Gap in the late 1960s, and then moved to Capon Bridge. Both will be missed in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.