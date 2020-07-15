If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — July 14, 1920
“Mickey” is coming for a 2-day stay at the Opera House next week — Monday and Tuesday. Many people of Romney have seen this play in the larger cities and pronounce it an unusually good comedy. In fact, several people of Romney have requested us to play it here. “Mickey” will be here Monday and Tuesday of next week. Also, “Les Miserables,” Victor Hugo’s greatest masterpiece. will be offered at the Opera House on Saturday, this week. “Les Miserables” is a colossal production of the all-world, read and reread story that reaches the heights of drama.
The annual convention of the Hampshire County Sunday School Convention will be held in the Christian Church at Augusta on Sat. and Sun., July 31 and August 1. There will be 3 sessions each day — morning, afternoon and evening. Addresses will be made by local speakers as well as visitors. Everyone is invited to attend the meeting.
Famous bank raids staged by the James Boys appear tame and commonplace compared to the work being done by the auto bandit gangs operating out of Chicago and putting over, with astonishing regularity, payroll robberies in the crowded streets of the city. One of the most daring and spectacular bank robberies in the history of Illinois, or the country at large, for that matter, took place today, July 12, at Plainfield, 45 miles from Chicago at noon, when 5 bandits in a high powered touring car drove in the sleepy little town and held up the Plainfield Bank for $12,000 in cash and Liberty bonds. The boldness of the robbery and the rifle battle that followed equals anything written of Far Western bandit exploits. Three men were shot by the robbers, who appear to have escaped unscathed themselves.
50 Years Ago — July 15, 1970
The practice of fraudulent long-distance calling has grown noticeably in areas served by General Telephone and the company and law enforcement agencies are beginning to crack down on offenders. H.S. Hallett, security director for General Telephone companies operating in 7 southeastern states, says offenders can expect stiff treatment from the company, which will take legal action whenever it is necessary.
The Music Camp of 1970 at Peterkin Conference Center invites the general public to its annual band and choir concert. The concert will be held at Peterkin Conference Center on Thursday, July 16, 1970. The band will be under the direction of the Reverend Robert Stringer, Rector of All Saints Episcopal Church, South Charleston, W. Va. The Junior Choir will be under the direction of William A. Wyman, director of the Children’s Opera Theatre, WVU. The Senior Choir will be under the direction of Miss Carol Christopher, from New Kensington, Pa.
Hampshire County landowners have planted 11,000 pine seedlings purchased from Westvaco Corporation this spring. An additional 6,000 seedlings were furnished free by Westvaco to county Vo-Ag, 4-H, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, FFA and schools, according to John Vallelonga, Westvaco’s forester in this area. This was part of 421,000 seedlings planted by landowners and youth programs in W. Va. with pine seedlings purchased or given free by Westvaco.
40 Years Ago — July 16, 1980
The Potomac Comprehensive Diagnostic and Guidance Center for developmentally disabled, located in Romney, is nearing completion of its construction. The administration building has officially been turned over to the Board of Directors. Final work is continuing in the large activity building and the 2 residential units. Bids have been opened in Charleston for construction of the new road to lead into the Center from Depot Street in Romney.
The East-West Shrine Football All-Star Classic will be held Friday, July 18, at Fort Hill Stadium in Cumberland, Md. Kickoff is 8 p.m. Hampshire High School will be represented by John Watson and Scott Arbogast. Darlena Haines and Susan Sirbaugh will be on the West Cheerleading Squad which is being coached by Susan Patterson, Shelly Ransbottom will be participating in the queen’s coronation.
The 2nd annual Hampshire Sports Camp was held the week of July 7-12. Twenty-five campers, including 3 female athletes, attended the camp. Each morning was filled with fundamental athletic skills in football, basketball, running, tennis and gymnastics; and counseling on sportsmanship, off-season conditioning; drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse.
30 Years Ago — July 18, 1990
Car buffs from all over and of all ages will want to be at the Antique Vehicle and Classic Car Display during the 11th Annual Hampshire Heritage Days in Romney. Paul O’Mally, organizer of this Saturday event, has sent flyers out, and is anticipating about 80 vehicles.. Most of the cars will be of the “50’s” and “60’s” vintage — perhaps a 56 T-Bird or a classic Corvette; remember the 1st time you saw a VW Beetle or a Ford Mustang? But, be expecting to see a Model A Bentley, Packard or Studebaker. They could all be there, and more.
This spring, Stephanie Bailes won 1st place at the W. Va. Social Studies Fair in Huntington. Her project involved researching the history of her community, North River Mills, and looking at how it had changed in the last 200 years. She found many people who had interesting 1st hand accounts of events in this once active town. She also heard many fascinating passed-down stories, especially of the period during the Civil War.
Sixty-two persons answered the call to come to the Bloodmobile, June 25. Each person was appreciated and are to be complimented for giving of themselves that others might have better health and in some cases even life.
20 Years Ago — July 19, 2000
The 50-year old Savage River Dam carries the designation of being a “high hazard” dam. Should it break, communities along the North Branch of the Potomac would experience flooding, officials say. The Savage River flows into the North Branch. This week, officials from W.Va and Maryland are meeting in Cumberland, Md., to learn about an early flood warning system.
Under the direction of 1st-year coach Salli Ganoe, the Romney Dolphins swim team has been continuing to set precedents in the field of youth swimming. Beginning with long-time coach and major swimming proponent Bob Turner, the Romney Swim team has been competing for 20-years. Now, the team is winning and setting records in the process.
The new Capon Bridge Town Council met for its first meeting last week. First item on the agenda was the appointment of Marilee Lewis to fill the unexpired term of Carol Dickey. Dickey is now the town recorder. Her move to that position left a vacancy on the council. Lewis will serve out the remaining 1 year of Dickey’s council term.
10 Years Ago — July 14, 2010
Many residents will remember the 5 o’clock whistle that sounded years ago at the end of the workday. The old whistle was taken down when the new Judicial Building was constructed. A new whistle has been installed on top of a 50-foot pole located beside the cell tower near the water tower.
Ever wonder what kind of weather occurred in Romney a century ago? How about 150 years ago? The National Climatic Data Center in North Carolina is the world’s largest active archive center of weather data and has documented records of the weather in Romney for the past 161 years. The oldest record, which is unsigned, dates back to January 1849. In perfect handwritten penmanship, a record was kept of the weather morning, noon and night.
Amanda Greene of Romney is in the thick of things after one day of bowling at the 2010 Junior Gold Championships, a tournament that drew more than 1,600 of the nation’s top youth bowlers in a quest for $125,000 in scholarships and a place on the Junior Team USA. Greene, who will be a sophomore at Lindenwood University this fall, was in 36th place after Monday’s 1st 6 games of qualifying. She carried a 192.67 average with a high game of 224. She was back on the lanes for 6 more games at 7 p.m. Tuesday and bowls her final 6 games of the qualifying round today. Then, the top 78 girls and 150 boys advance to bowl 12 more games Thursday with the top 16 making Friday’s match-play finals.
