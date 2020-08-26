If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — August 25, 1920
An increase of 6 cents on every $100 has been added by the State Board of Public Works to the state levy for the coming fiscal year. This brings the levy up to 20 cents. Ten cents is for the Virginia debt and 10 cents for the general expense of running the state. The latter is the maximum under the law for general expense levy.
Five weekly papers of southern W. Va.–The Alderson Advertiser, The W. Va. News, The Independent Herald, The Monroe Watchman and The Greenbrier Independent–announce that on account of the increased cost of print paper as well as other items going into the get up of newspapers, their subscription rates will, on Sept. 1., be advanced to $2.00 per year.
Last week was what you might call a wet week and not make a mistake. It rained nearly every day and especially hard on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. On Tuesday, an inch and a half of rain fell in 40 minutes. The total rainfall for the week was 3.24 inches. This continued wet weather was conductive to rot in the ripening peaches, and the growers have been somewhat concerned.
50 Years Ago — August 26, 1970
The Hampshire County Jaycees will hold a warm-up coon hunt on Fri., Aug. 28, in preparation for their 11th Mid-Atlantic States Championship Wild Coon Hunt to be held on Sept. 18 and 19 at the Augusta Fairground. The warm-up hunt will be held at the Augusta Methodist Church beginning at 8 p.m., with prizes being awarded.
A high of 90 degrees on the 20th and a low of 53 degrees on the 25th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured 1.94 inches for the week.
A 17-year-old Keyser girl was crowned “Miss Potomac Highland” on Saturday night, Aug. 15, at the 5th annual Potomac Highland Beauty Pageant. Debbie Stewart was crowned during ceremonies held at the Romney Grade School. Miss Stewart, who will be a senior this year at Keyser High School, is a varsity cheerleader, member of the National Honor Society, K-Elite Club, mixed chorus, senior council, Senior Seve, editor of the 1971 year-book, member of the Rainbow girls, the JCL and Grace United Methodist Church.
40 Years Ago — August 27, 1980
The Hampshire County Library has received a new volume of poetry written by a former resident, Dr. George M. Sloan. Dr. Sloan practiced general medicine in this area from 1959 to 1969. He is currently the medical director at Western Reserve Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center in the Akron, Ohio area.
This county was among 30 counties that welcomed home blue ribbon winners from the Visual Presentation Contests of the State 4-H Roundup held recently at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp, Weston. More than 350 youths came from throughout the state to vie for 1980 titles. They won the right to enter the competition by winning county and regional contests earlier in the year. Local winners were: Mark Hott and Danny Smith, of Kirby; Kim Householder, of Romney; and Brian Eaton, of Paw Paw.
Residents of the City of Romney and its environs are rapidly approaching the construction phase of their sewerage program, which was initiated by the City Council over 5 years ago. The reasons City Council initiated this sanitary improvement program was because the existing sewage treatment plant was not providing sufficient treatment of sanitary wastes to meet the state of W. Va.’s new stream quality standards. In effect, the old treatment plant was polluting the stream beside the plant and further polluting the South Branch of the Potomac River.
30 Years Ago — August 29, 1990
A new grade will be available to secondary students in Hampshire County this fall, but students will probably not be striving to get the new “z” mark. That’s because the “z” grade will mean that no credit is received for the course. During the summer, the school board passed a new attendance policy that requires a student to attend 88,100 minutes per class during a year, which breaks down to not missing more than 10 classes per semester. If the student does miss more than the 10 class periods, he or she will be given the opportunity to make the time up in after-school detention. The “z” grade would be handed out by the teacher if the time is not made up.
The Hampshire County Vol. Firemen didn’t get to take a vacation during July 1990. These dedicated and hard working men spent over 900 man hours responding to emergency situations. The county firemen are getting ready for their 1st annual fire school. These men are always looking for ways to enrich their fire-fighting abilities.
Apryl Dawson of Romney and Stephanie Wilkins of Keyser were declared the winners in best jazz performance in the senior division of the Dance Olympus Talent Search held during the Dance Olympus summer convention in Cincinnati, Ohio. The young ladies are students of the Center Stage Dance Academy, Cumberland, Md. While at the convention, they attended classes in ballet, tap and jazz technique, auditioning and career preparation under the direction of artists Densil Adams, former member of the Joffrey Ballet; Robbie Mackey, choreographer for the Disney Trade Show and Debbie Dee, who has performed at the famous Dunes in Las Vegas.
20 Years Ago — August 30, 2000
Last Thursday saw the official ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the new county Department of Highways’ headquarters. The new office and maintenance complex is located off Jersey Mountain Rd. near the Mountain Top area. According to Rich Patterson, acting maintenance supervisor for Hampshire County, most of the crew has already made the transition from the old location off U.S. Rt. 50 just west of Romney.
William Parker, a farmer in Hampshire County, was recently selected to serve on the W. Va. Farm Bureau Board representing the interests of Hampshire, Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley County Farm Bureaus. He is the successor to fill a vacant director position - a vacancy created by the unexpected death of long-time Director and former WVFB President Fred G. Butler Sr. of Inwood. Kenneth Michael of Morgan County also serves as a director for Region 1.
Legionnaires and auxiliary members will journey to a midwestern cultural gem for their 83rd National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., Sept. 1-7. Milwaukee welcomes Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion and auxiliary members for their annual conventions. The American Legion Auxiliary’s 80th National Convention convenes also on Sept. 1-7.
10 Years Ago — August 25, 2010
Construction on the 3-lane span of U.S. Route 50 from Route 28 to County Pride began in early August 2009. A year later, the work is nearing completion. Water and sewer pipes have been installed, sidewalks and curbs are nearly finished and the 3-lane has been paved. “We did what we said we would do. We had it paved and striped before school started,” said project manager Brandon Kline in a Tuesday morning interview. The $3,357,784 project has been funded through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
The military has landed. Members of the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne) from North Carolina arrived in Romney Sunday evening for off-site training and a couple of days of local community service. Master Sgt. Travis Grapes, a native of Romney and a graduate of Hampshire High School, is part of the civil affairs liaison team from Fort Bragg. A total of 36 noncommissioned officers spent Monday conducting on-site training at the South Branch Inn.
The Hampshire County Commission has awarded a contract to the Wilmington, N.C.-based Atlas Geographic Data Inc., to pick up the pieces and finish the 911-addressing project in the county. Sheriff Nathan Sions made the recommendation favoring Atlas to the commissioners. The North Carolina firm submitted the lowest bid of the two professional service firms that responded to the county’s request for proposals. Atlas submitted a bid of approximately $44,000, while the other firm — L.R. Kimball of Ebensburg, Pa. — submitted a bid of approximately $110,000.
