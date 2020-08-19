Do you know about stress? When stressed, your body releases a hormone, which can make thinking and problem-solving difficult. A suggestion to this is to think positive and be active at least 30 minutes a day. Take a walk or ride your bicycle while noticing your surroundings. This activity will improve the brain and help you sleep. Maintain a healthy diet and connect with others or escape and take a moment for yourself and read some good books — this suggestion came about through the health program projects of WVU Extension Service Families and Health Program. Programs and activities are offered through WVU Extension Service. Contact their office here in the county.
I am out in the country and it is haymaking time all around me and I can look out my windows and count the hay bails and all of the activity around me. Also, plenty of home repairs are going on, such as having leaky roofs cared for. Better times are ahead, we hope.
