Card Shower
Katherine turns 80
Katherine Shockey will be turning 80 on June 20 and her family is requesting she be “showered with cards” to help her celebrate this big day.
You can send a card to her at P.O. Box 23, Romney, WV 26757.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 11:56 am
Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 11:56 am
Card Shower
Katherine turns 80
Katherine Shockey will be turning 80 on June 20 and her family is requesting she be “showered with cards” to help her celebrate this big day.
You can send a card to her at P.O. Box 23, Romney, WV 26757.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.