Wrapping up another program year, the Cub Scouts of Pack 32 and their families held a “COVID-19-compliant” awards and graduation ceremony at Lake Ferndale in the afternoon of July 19.
Originally planned to be a combination of awards, a graduation, fishing and a pack-wide picnic, with the recent requirements for outdoor gatherings reducing outdoor group gatherings in West Virginia to 25, the pack’s leadership had to get creative in order to recognize the pack’s 50 Cub Scouts.
The solution to the problem was to recognize the Scouts at specifically scheduled times by their smaller, individual dens, and to sadly not hold the picnic. As each person arrived, they were met by Den Leader, and nurse, Rod Jackman who did a quick temperature check and offered masks for those that forgot to bring one.
Additionally, when the Scouts and their families were not actively being recognized, they were encouraged to use the over 1,000 feet of available lakefront to go fishing while practicing social distancing.
The highlight of the day was the recognition and “bridging” of the Cub Scouts into Scouts BSA which is a program for youth aged 10-1/2 to 18. To the right, Cubmaster Kent Wagoner and Arrow of Light Den Leader Nicole Whitlock ushered each Scout across the bridge where they were met by a delegation from Troop 76 led by Scoutmaster Shaun Steinemann.
Coincidentally the Troop 76 Scouts welcoming the bridging Pack 32 Scouts were all alumni of Pack 32. This year the following Pack 32 graduating 5th grade Scouts earned their Arrow of Light rank, the highest rank in Cub Scouting: Oliver Miller, Gabriel Rutter, Samuel Shugars, Dailey Timbrook and Cameron Webb.
Among the other ranks earned since the pack last met as a whole in February were: Lion (Kindergarten) - Bentley Bean, Maddie Custer, and Sadie Fields; Bobcat (all grades) – Adrie Martin, Jasper Shanholtz, Jeff Moyer, Miguel Salinas; Tiger (1st grade) – Adrie Martin, Christian Mattingly, Nate Shugars, Madeline Wilson; Wolf (2nd grade) – Eian Fields, Manuel Knighting, Nina Knighting, Archer Long, Zane Park, Paris Stewart, Ethan Stokes, Ruben Terrazas; Bear (3rd grade) – Roger Haines, Seth Haza, Bocki Heavner, Bryson Stewart, Nathaniel Stokes; Webelos (4th grade) – Layla Arnold, Bobby Cooksey, Justin Gillette, Whittney Haines, Wyatt Hooker, Zachary Malcolm, Joseph Mullins, Eli Skipper, Ethan Snyder and Kayden Stewart.
All in all, the Cub Scouts of Pack 32 earned over 200 awards and recognitions.
In addition to the rising 6th grade youth departing Pack 32, this year the following three of the pack’s adult leaders are moving on after years of service too: Den Leaders Rod Jackman and Nicole Whitlock-Arnold and Cubmaster Kent Wagoner.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Typically, they meet every Wednesday when school is in session at 7:00PM in Romney First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic our Scouts have been working hard, mostly at home and with some virtual meetings too. If you know a boy or girl entering grades K-5 this year who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, now is the perfect time to get started for the 2020-21 program year.
For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.