Community is defined by Dictionary.com as a social group of any size whose members reside in a specific locality, share government, and often have a common cultural and historical heritage. Capon Bridge certainly falls in this category. The Fort Edwards Foundation and Visitor’s Center confirms that history is alive and well here in Capon Bridge. They are open until Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The love of our community is expressed in many ways, including music, art, service to others and, of course, nature. Over the past few months, we have seen many demonstrations of love from our fellow citizens. The numerous churches of our area have shown us how easy it is to give to others. One example is the Hampshire County Backpack Program supported by the Capon Bridge United Methodist Women. Feeding the children of our area is critical to their success, especially during the challenges they face with virtual learning and staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent Veteran’s Appreciation Day at the CBVFD is another example of the outpouring of love from the citizens of Capon Bridge. We salute all who find time to volunteer and support those in need. The recent letter writing challenge sponsored by The River House enabled the community to express their love to others who may be recovering in a long term nursing facility. Although September was defined as the end of the project, due to the enthusiastic response, plans are in the works for a permanent “pen pal” community. Such contributions lend themselves to strengthening the fibers of our community. In addition, our community leaders are helping us define a path for the future that will most likely include gathering together for a good meal, listening to great music, and enjoying each other’s company.
News From the River House: Café – Sat. Oct. 3 and Sat. Oct. 10, hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun. Oct. 4 and Sun. Oct. 11, hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Art For All” supplies are available for customers when dining in or carrying out. Seating options include a riverside table. Contact them at 304-856-2440, on their Facebook page, or website, www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sun. Oct. 4, Memoir Club, 1-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and bring along a short memoir or 2 for discussion during the meeting. Food and beverages available from the café.
Recurrent Events at The River House:
Virtual Poetry Afternoon – 3rd Sunday of each month via the Zoom app, 2:30 free.
Herb Club – 4th Sunday of each month at 3, free.
Virtual Open Mic – 2nd Friday of each month via Facebook Live, 6 pm.
Upcoming – Dakota Karper Concert, Live Outdoor Concert on Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. $10 early bird tickets, $12 week of the concert, 17 and under free.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
Please remember to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The library levy is once again on the ballot. Let’s vote to keep our local library open and available in the future.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Don’t forget to stop by the library for a library card if you have not already done so. Curbside service continues to be available for those who chose this option. You may also request books or movies by utilizing their website (capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us) or by calling them at 304-856-3777.
The library pavilion has been hosting community meetings including church meetings, Girl Scout meetings, art classes and Town Council meetings. Contact the library if you are interested in using this facility.
Facebook story hour continues every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Donations are needed for the Kids Kits including toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thursday evening. At this time, no small children are being admitted to the library.
The Library is also exploring ways to provide additional support for children needing help with virtual learning. Currently, Wi-Fi is available on the front porch, in the pavilion and in the parking lot. Additional resources are being developed to allow more students to access the Internet.
The Friends of the Library will meet on Tues. Oct 13 at 6:30 p.m. The Friends of the Library have donated several new books on quilting in memory of Judy Hite.
Book Club is scheduled for Wed. Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. The book selected for discussion this month is, “The Cross Gardner” by Jason F. Wright.
New books include “Magnolia Table Vol. 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines. Another new book on the shelves is, “Make something Good Today” by Erin and Ben Napier. Treat yourself to a library visit and check out their new acquisitions.
Additional Events
Mondays – AA meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center at 7 p.m.
Tuesdays – Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m. Contact them at 304-856-2773 for additional information.
Sundays – Healing Waters Biker Church holds services every Sunday at 10:30 at the CB American Legion ballroom. Breakfast snacks, coffee and water are available. All are invited to attend. For additional information, contact Bob Braums at 304-856-3822.
Sundays – Living Waters of Capon Bridge holds an in-person worship service at 10 a.m. They are located at 155 Capon School Street.
Second Tuesday of each month – Capon Bridge Council Meetings at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and are currently being held at the Library Pavilion. Contact the office at 304-856-3625 to put items on the agenda.
Sat. Oct 3, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, Capon Bridge Library, 11 a.m. Public welcome.
Special Days to Celebrate in October
Oct. 1– World Vegetarian Day. This day gives us an opportunity to try alternative sources of protein. Many popular recipes now offer tasty dishes that are plant based and easy to prepare. Why not try out a new meatless recipe like vegetarian lasagna. It might just become one of your family’s favorites.
Oct. 11– Southern Food Heritage Day. Dishes like shrimp gumbo, macaroni and cheese, as well as a healthy dose of greens are examples of what to eat on this special day. Many of these dishes have evolved through the decades and retain historical significance. Indulge in the process and research the history of the southern dish for discussion around the table.
Oct. 13– National Fossil Day. What a great idea to celebrate in a way that helps us to learn about past civilizations. Rocks often retain impressions of plant life and animals that roamed this planet as well as artifacts from the time. We are fortunate that our area has many fossil sites to explore and educate.
As we continue to move forward in our efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus, let’s not forget to thank our community leaders, our religious leaders, volunteers and front line workers for their inspiration and dedication to our community. We are grateful for them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.