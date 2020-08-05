If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — August 4, 1920
Messrs. J. C. McKown, of Martinsburg, and E. Blair Pancake, of Cumberland, have bought the entire peach crops from a group of orchards on the west side of the mountain near Romney for a sum said to be in the neighborhood of $80,000. The crop, it is estimated, will make about 100 cars, and the shipment of the fruit will continue throughout the entire season. The orchards disposing of their crops include the plants belonging to the Fairfax Orchard Company, Mill Mountain Orchard Company, J. Sloan Kuykendall, J. S. Zimmerman and Carter Inskeep, all shipping from Romney; and Welton Brothers, Williams Brothers and the Petersburg Orchard Company, all shipping from Petersburg.
There have been all kinds of excuses for not obeying the Vehicle Law, the principal one has been “I did not know it was against the law.” The Street Committee of the Town Council has ordered signs to be placed at different places in the town; these signs are for your protection as well as the other fellows. These signs will want you regarding the principal safety measures of the vehicle law and it is hoped they will be obeyed. The traffic gets more and more each season, and accidents are happening all around us. Let’s not have any here if we can help it.
What was possibly the largest gathering ever assembled in the county met at Augusta Sunday to attend the County Sunday School Convention. The attendance Saturday was good but the Sunday crowd was estimated at 2,500. The Christian and Methodist churches were packed and a tremendous outdoor meeting was held. The interesting program was carried out and the meetings were most instructive.
50 Years Ago — August 5, 1970
During a severe storm on Wednesday, July 29, the chimney on Augusta Elementary School was struck by lightning around 9:30 p.m. The chimney was completely destroyed and fell through the roof. Water ran into the building causing damage to ceiling tile and the school corridor and furnace room. The damage was discovered by the school janitor, Richard Hamilton, at 7:30 Thursday morning. The loss was covered by insurance, and repairs will be made before school starts on Augusta 26.
A high of 93 degrees on the 31st and a low of 55 degrees on the 3rd and 4th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .68 inches for the past week and 4.69 inches for the month of July.
In order to promote the use of wool fabric, the American Wool Council is sponsoring the “Make-It-Yourself-With-Wool Competition.” The 1970-71 program is now underway. The competition is open to all girls regardless of race, creed or color, who are between the ages of 14 to 21 years. Those girls 14-16 years of age will be classified as Junior entrants and those who are 17-21 will be in the senior group. Girls who enter this competition may make a dress, suit, coat, pantsuit or pant-dress.
40 Years Ago — August 6, 1980
Mrs. Nellie Haines was honored on her 100th birthday with an Open House at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Emwood Cosner, Green Spring, on June 26. Mrs. Haines, who resides with Mrs. Cosner, was greeted by many friends and relatives who came to wish her a happy birthday. She received cards from President Jimmy Carter, Sen. Robert Byrd and congressman Harley Staggers. The widow of John Haines, she is the mother of 10 children, grandmother of 28 grandchildren, great grandmother of 52 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother of 19 great-great-grandchildren.
The Potomac Valley Television Company is installing an earth station at the cable systems in Romney. PVTV is constructing a 5-meter satellite receiving antenna and installing the ground station equipment at its Bald Knob Terminal. The new equipment will be used to start serving the customers on the Romney cable system with Home Box Office; uncut movies and other special HBO programs. The work was started last week and is scheduled for completion by Sat., Aug. 9, when there will be a free demonstration of the programming shown on cable channel 12 for 2 days.
Eighteen 4-H’ers from Hampshire County participated in the Junior Broiler Show, held as a part of the State Poultry Festival in Moorefield, according to Melinda Chambers, Extension Agent, 4-H. In the Junior Broiler program, 4-H and FFA members from across the state received free chickens at the end of May of this year. They raised the chickens themselves and exhibited their best 3 birds at the Poultry Festival. The birds were then auctioned off to the highest bidders. Two hundred and sixteen youth participate in the state broiler event.
30 Years Ago — August 8, 1990
The Romney Rotary Club has announced that the 1990 recipient of the Knight of Ole Hampshire award will be William T. Milleson of Springfield. Mr. Milleson will be “knighted” on Sept. 5 at the Romney Fire Hall Community Room.
Gunner’s Mate 2C Charles Gordon Fiske, U.S. Navy, is serving aboard the USS Philippine Sea. The ship, a guided-missile cruiser, homeported at Mayport, Fl., sailed Aug. 7 for deployment in the Persian Gulf region. Following the completion of his service with the Navy, Fiske plans to make his home in Hampshire County.
Sat., Aug. 2, at 2 p.m., promises to be a special time at the Augusta Fairgrounds as area fans will have the chance to enjoy an old-time horse pulling contest. Entry into the 2 horse pulling contest is free and open to anyone wishing to participate, according to fair officials. This year marks the 2nd time for the event, having seen a successful start in 1989. 3 attempts are allowed by each team of horses to pull a barrier the length of the 27-1/2 foot course. Winners are judged on which team can pull their lead the greatest distance.
20 Years Ago — August 9, 2000
Susan Feller and her rug hooking business, Ruckman Mill Farm, has been selected to the prestigious “Directory of Traditional American Crafts” published by Early American Homes Magazine. The 15th annual list includes 200 craftsmen in traditional crafts encompassing furniture, pottery, baskets and floor coverings and accessories. It is useful for restorers of 18th- and 19th-century American homes. Ruckman Mill Farm, located in Kirby, is named in honor of the area and the grain mill on the property owned by Susan and her partner, Jim Lilly.
Hampshire County 4-H’ers earn top honors at this year’s 2000 State 4-H Judging Day held at W. Va. University. Hampshire County’s Junior Horticulture team placed 2nd in this year’s state competition while the senior team captured 1st place. Junior and senior contestants were required to identify 100 specimens of fruits, vegetables, nuts, house plants, flowers, trees and shrubs. Contestants also judged classes of fruit, vegetables, cut flowers, potted plants, and ornamental shrubs.
Students in middle school and high school and all adults may submit as many entries as they wish in any medium on 8-1/2x11 sheets of paper for the Library Logo Contest. Entries must be submitted to the Hampshire County Public Library no later than Sept. 15. All entries will become the property of the library and will not be returned. The winning design will be awarded the grand prize of a $200 saving bond and will be featured on the exterior west wall of the new elevator. It will become the official logo of the library.
10 Years Ago — August 4, 2010
Eli Cook and Spring Valley Farms got a recent visit — a crew from CNN. The news network visited Spring Valley Farms and talked to Cook about the farm’s fresh produce and his involvement with the Farmer’s Market, near the White House in Washington, D.C. Cook is a full-time farmer, and he says everything he sells, he does so within 24 hours after it is picked. There’s nothing like the taste of a tree-ripened peach, picked fresh, according to Cook.
It’s pretty much the same thing, just a different day, according to Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions. “But we’re moving along.” That’s what Sheriff Sions had to say about the issue with Hampshire County and the 911 addressing system. With the Bluefield, W.Va.-based company, I.T. Outdoors, who was hired in the spring of 2007, terminated and a new addressing coordinator on board, Sheriff Sions said residents will soon see 200 to 500 road signs going up.
Reducing exposure to ticks is the best defense against Lyme disease and other tickborne infections. Seven cases of Lyme disease have been reported to the Hampshire County Health Department since the beginning of the year, according to Becky Arnold, a registered nurse. The number last year in August was 6. In 2007 there were 4 tick bites reported. Prior to 2007, the last tick bites were reported in 2005. The highest number of tick bites reported in West Virginia since 1997 was 35, which occurred in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.