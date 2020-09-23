Children learn what they live
If a child lives with criticism,
he learns to condemn.
If a child lives with hostility,
he learns to fight.
If a child lives with ridicule,
he learns to be shy.
If a child lives with shame,
he learns to feel guilty.
If a child lives with tolerance,
he learns to be patient.
If a child lives with encouragement,
he learns confidence.
If a child lives with praise,
he learns to appreciate.
If a child lives with fairness,
he learns justice.
If a child lives with security,
he learns to have faith.
If a child lives with approval,
he learns to like himself.
If a child lives with acceptance and friendship,
he learns to find love in the world.
By: Kristone
Fall is here. We had our 1st frost in the Kirby/Rio area; temperature was 27. The frost killed a lot of folks' flowers. Mine did not get it and they are still beautiful. School is in session with the COVID-19. We wondered, but so far so good.
A special happy birthday to Maxine Haines and Mae Saville. Both are in the Hawse Rehabilitation Care in Baker, WV. We wish these special ladies a blessed birthday and many more.
A special thank-you to all that came to the Simmons home on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 20th to pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Fifty shoeboxes were packed with love by Bethel Baptist Church. Praise God! After all the shoeboxes were packed, everyone enjoyed pizza and s’mores by the campfire.
Happy birthday wishes to all those celebrating a birthday this month and Happy Anniversary wishes to all those celebrating an anniversary.
Our deepest sympathy to the Minnie Heishman family.
Anyone sick, we wish you a speedy recovery.
Until next time, any news to share, please call. God bless.
