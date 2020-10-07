THIS WEEK:
Oct. 7-13
Only government meetings are relatively certain to occur as scheduled as the county tries to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many of those are now being held by teleconference.
For any meeting or event scheduled, we suggest you call ahead.
Oct. 7
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m., CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7:30 p.m., by teleconference only. Call-in instructions are posted at www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or call 304-822-5174.
HC Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta.
Oct. 8
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Oct. 9
Candidate forum 7 p.m., Grace Valley Baptist, 90 Parsons Ave., Romney. Prosecutor candidates Rebecca Miller (R) and Charlie Johnson III (D). Sponsored by We the People of Hampshire County.
Virtual story hour 1 p.m., HC Public Library Facebook page. Weekly craft available in grab-and-go bags during library hours. This week’s theme: Cephalopod Day. Craft: octopi
Oct. 10
Barbecue chicken dinner 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or sold out,, Central United Methodist Church, U.S. 50, Cooper Mountain. Takeout only. $10 for 1/2 chicken, 3 sides, roll and dessert $10. Proceeds benefit the church. Preorder by calling 304-856-3168 or message the church on Facebook.
Half chicken barbecue 10 a.m., beside L&M Market, Augusta. Half chicken $5, country ham sandwiches $4. Hosted by Augusta Ruritan Club,
Apple butter making and lunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Slanesville Ruritan, Route 29 North. Lunch includes chili, vegetable soup, grilled cheese and baked goods. Zion Church youth will sell homemade ice cream. Call pre-orders to Alex Sowers, 304-496-9706.
“Ichabod Crane Tales” outdoor interactive theater 7 p.m., Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm, 134 Rada Road, Purgitsville. Free; donation requested. Starts in the barn and includes a hayride.
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m., Springfield Ruritan.
Chili supper starts at 5 p.m., Beaver Run Church. There will be a hayride and bluegrass gospel music. Jars will be available for folks interested in carryout who need to bring containers. Bring your own lawn chairs.
Oct. 11
Oct. 12
Columbus Day
HC Democrats 3 p.m., Camp Walker, Little Cacapon Road.
Oct. 13
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
CB Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall.
HC Board of Health 6 p.m., HC Health Department, U.S. 50, Augusta and via conference call as well as livestream on the Hampshire County Health Department Facebook page. Agenda on the website or by calling 304-496-9640.
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Looking ahead
Oct. 14-20
Attorney General mobile office 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wed., Oct. 14, Courthouse, 18 E. Main St., Romney
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 15, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Virtual story hour 1 p.m. Fri., Oct. 16, HC Public Library Facebook page. Weekly craft available in grab-and-go bags during library hours. This week’s theme: National Dictionary Day. Craft: Words.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 17, Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
“Ichabod Crane Tales” outdoor interactive theater 7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 17, Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm, 134 Rada Road, Purgitsville. Free; donation requested. Starts in the barn and includes a hayride.
Pig roast fundraiser 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., Oct. 18, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. $15 adults; $5 for kids. Sponsored by Hope and the Church Safety Ministry
PFLAG 6-8 p.m. Sun., Oct. 18,, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 19, Central Office, School St., Romney. Superintendent honors precede 6:30 p.m. regular session.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday evening (whenever Hampshire Schools are in session) at Camp Walker (453 Little Cacapon River Road, Augusta) Boys and girls in K-5 can join either online or in person. For more info, visit the pack’s Facebook page, facebook.com/pack32romney, or call Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Community Church, Augusta. 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Union Church. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Bingo Doors open at 4, early bird games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, just north of U.S. 50 off National Lutheran Blvd.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Springfield Assembly of God Church.
Food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
