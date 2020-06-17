When they said, “Who Let the Dogs Out,” they were beating down the door to get to the river.
The weekend of the 5th was really nice and sunny and warm. Anything that could be hauled, pulled on a trailer or tied on was a go. Kayaks piled to the sky all to use in the water. If it wasn’t water equipment, it was tractors, lawn mowers, golf carts, side by sides, motorcycles and anything else that moved over land. This past Friday, I was 7th in line to cross the Old Town Toll Bridge; you would have thought you were at the Bay Bridge. The toll keeper told me in the 3 hours he had been there that 86 cars crossed into W. Va. and Saturday was worse. The only thing this weekend was the river was muddy from all the rain in Romney earlier in the week. Some were disappointed, but they kept a-coming on Sunday so a lot of people were enjoying Wild and Wonderful West Virginia, even if the water was muddy.
I enjoy the articles about places of interest in Hampshire County, and with Nittany Nosing Around, it makes it more fun. The end result told me I didn’t know where they all were, so I’ll have to look them up.
This past Saturday, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee attended a 5th birthday and swimming party for Anna Wotring at her home. Dusty Twigg of Petersburg visited with Gig Smith and Randy Koontz last Saturday morning.
