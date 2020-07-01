Everyday we hear people asking “why are all the terrible things happening? Why all the hating, fighting, killing and weather-related disasters or anything else bad that happens to interrupt our lifestyle?” Read Matthew Chapter 24. In fact, listen to the song titled “Matthew 24 (Is Knocking on Your Door)” and you will have your answer.
On Tuesday evening (June 16), Lana Koontz had supper with Rylee, Amanda, Wanda and Randy Koontz. Rylee cooked the meal with a little help from her mother.
Father’s Day afternoon, Matt, Michele and sons Alex and Eli fixed supper in honor of Father’s Day. Present were Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee and Lana Koontz.
Linda Landis visited the writer last Tuesday afternoon.
Norma Shanholtzer left Friday the 19th and drove to Smithsburg and spent a few days with her daughter Michele and Eric Britton and their families. On Saturday the 20th, they all had a picnic birthday party celebration for those having birthdays between February and June. Tuesday, Norma stopped in Morgantown for appointments before returning home to Springfield.
Here it is, the 4th of July already and everyone will be wanting to celebrate. Celebrations will probably be a lot different this year. So have a safe and happy 4th of July and think about why we celebrate this day.
