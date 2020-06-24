SPRINGFIELD — Due to COVID-19 the March, April, and May monthly meetings of the Springfield Mountaineers 4-H club were canceled.
However, through modern technology we were able to have a meeting through an online platform on Monday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m. It was exciting to be able to see the members of our club and to be able to run a meeting this way.
There were demonstrations by Jackson Frazier, Peyton Milleson, Claire Milleson, Baxter Ritz, Alexa VanMeter, Eliza VanMeter and Peyton VanMeter. We had 3 months to make up. Unfortunately, most of the 4-H activities for the summer are canceled, including county camp and the fair.
Hopefully, all regular 4-H activities will be able to resume in the fall.
