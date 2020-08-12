Ruth’s turning 100
Ruth W. Strother is about to turn 100, and her family is planning a card party to celebrate her birthday. Since she’s turning 100, Jean Tutwiler said, “let’s make it 100 cards.”
Ruth’s birthday is Aug. 20, and if you’re interested in helping her celebrate by sending a card, you can send it to 456 Autumn Acres Rd., Room 116, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Norma celebrates 85 years
To honor Norma Shanholtzer’s 85th birthday on Aug. 25, her family has planned a birthday card shower to get everyone in the party spirit.
Since Norma’s friends and families won’t be able to gather in the usual way, a card shower is a wonderful alternative to make Norma’s birthday a very special one. To send her a card, mail to Norma Shanholtzer, P.O. Box 127, Springfield, WV 26763
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.