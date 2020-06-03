Wilkins – Franks
James and Angela Wilkins of Baker announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Dawn Wilkins to Ryan Davis Franks of Yellow Spring. He is the son of Craig and Michelle Franks.
Ashley is a 2014 graduate of East Hardy High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Shepherd University in 2017 and a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Western Governors University in 2018. Currently she teaches 8th-grade English at Petersburg High School.
Ryan is a 2015 graduate of East Hardy High School. He is currently employed as a machinist at Miller Machine and Tool in Winchester.
Ashley is the granddaughter of Donald and Jean Combs, and Janet and the late Denzil Wilkins. Ryan is the grandson of Greg and Cathy Davis and Lillian and the late Bill Franks.
An Oct. 10, 2020 wedding is planned. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.