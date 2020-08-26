I don’t know where to start. This COVID-19 pandemic has had a definite effect on local community activity. Most family reunions, gatherings and fundraising projects have been canceled this year.
School is about to reopen. I hope they are able to protect the students, teachers and employees. It is going to be a challenge. Two major colleges that had reopened for on-campus learning have had large virus outbreaks and have canceled further in-person classes.
This mail slow down issue might be a coincidence, but 2 orders of mine from catalogs that usually take about 2 weeks to arrive have been in the system for a month and I still have not received either one.
When do these telephone solicitations become harassment? So far this week I have been informed there is about to be a massive charge to my non-existent Amazon account; I am about to be charged for illegal social security activity; my last chance to lower my credit card rate; a police benefit plea; my auto protection plan for my 11-year-old car is about to expire; and the final straw, a call from my non-existent grandson who needs financial aid. These calls occur on a daily basis and this is not the entire list. I simply do not answer my phone anymore. If anyone needs to contact me, they need to leave a message and I will call back.
I have been ill this week. A 6-hour visit to the emergency room and now on antibiotic medication, I am recovering. Thank goodness for caring neighbors. I have not been able to take care of my yard and garden. My cousin mowed my almost 4-acre yard this week. The garden does not need much care this year, as the groundhogs have taken care of that. They even eat the green tomatoes!
Happy birthday Natalie and also to: Sue Davis, Aug. 24; Henry Smith and Wendell Hott, Aug. 30; Dawn Stickman, Aug. 31; Alan Brill, Sept. 4; Yvonne Hopper, Sept 6; Phyllis Bishop and Doris Spaid, Sept 8; and Emma Vanderlin, Sept 5.
Congratulations to Bob and Julia Flanagan who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sept. 4.
A special get well wish to my sister-in-law, Carol Spaid in Maryland and prayers for her and the boys, Guy Jr. and Gerald and their families.
