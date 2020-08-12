The Dog Days of Summer are here, and while we are having these hot dog days, we can look at all the wonderful dog pictures in last week’s issue of the Review. I enjoyed all the pictures and they tell me that there are a lot of well cared for and loved pets around us. There is nothing like having a good dog for a loyal friend.
Last Friday, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee were in Hagerstown and did some shopping. Randy and Wanda Koontz were in Winchester last Wednesday.
Belated birthday wishes to Dusty Twigg in Petersburg, who celebrated on August 7. Birthday wishes to: Michele Embry on the 17th and Norma Shanholtzer in Springfield on the 25th.
