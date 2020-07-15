Birthday wishes to Makenzie Daughtery, July 14; Jeff Bohrer, July 16; Betty Jo Bohrer and Stephanie Hott, July 17; Robert Haslacker III, July 18; Gary Ginevan, July 21; Shannon Shanks, July 22; Julie Bohrer Masse, July 24; Darlene Bradfield, July 25; April Hendrich and Bockious and Ireland Heavner, July 30.
Anniversary wishes to Colten and Sarah Corbin, July 21; Steve and Betty Thomas, July 26, Andrew and Shannon Largent, July 27, Denny and Angie Smith, July 28.
I think all churches are open. Masks are required and also social distancing.
I used to read what happened (Back in Time) 10 years ago and remember. Now, I look at 50 years and wonder where the time went.
Our family enjoyed the 4th of July at our house with a picnic with family and a few friends. At dark, we enjoyed an outdoor movie and s’mores. A fun time was had by all, and we watched many neighbors set off fireworks.
With the virus, not much is happening in the community.
Anthony and Brittany Lewis have moved into their home in Spring Gap.
Prayer requests: Betty Thomas, Ebbie Kidwell, Mary Pownell, April Hendrick, Patty Campbell, Mildred Cowgill and David Ryan.
