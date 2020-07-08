I enjoyed the sight of the American flags flying in the breeze as I drove through Capon Bridge. The local American Legion Post is very consistent about placing "Old Glory" on display at the appropriate times. Each time I view it, I remember all the human lives lost to defend it and the freedom we enjoy today. May God protect our flag and our country forever.
I spent the holiday very quietly, making applesauce with my sisters and enjoying lunch. We love the tangy applesauce made from Lodi apples, it is a perfect side dish served with country ham. Each year we wait for the call saying the apples are available and then we go into production. The apples are washed and dried, then cored and sliced and put on to cook. This happens rapidly when you don't have to peel them. After cooking until softened, we pour them into a little gadget that my sister, Carol, ordered years ago, and start turning the handle. Fresh applesauce comes pouring out while the peelings are discharged on the other side. We place it in glass jars with lids, cool it and place in the freezer. We do not add any sugar or sweetener until we are ready to eat it. This makes it easy for me to use an artificial sweetener instead of sugar. Our family dinners are not complete without a jar of it on the table.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club at Yellow Spring sold out on their barbecued chicken halves and the car show was well attended and enjoyed by all the car buffs. The fireworks display held in Capon Bridge was also well attended on Friday night and enjoyed by the community and surrounding area. Lots of fireworks were being set off on the evenings before and after the 4th of July.
A severe storm hit this area a few weeks ago and damaged the same oak tree at Capon Chapel that had taken a previous hit earlier this spring. This time the whole treetop came down. We have succeeded in cleaning up the mess with the help of Gary Hahn and my son Gerald. Much discussion ensued and we came to realize the tree must come down. We are exploring all possibilities and making plans. The oak trees at the chapel have been there over 250 years and I hate to see it removed.
It is very hot and dry here and the hay bales are curing very quickly and turning brown. We could really use a thunderstorm or 2 right now. I am watering my flowers every day during the early morning hours.
If you have news to share e-mail me at caponchapelbrenda@gmail.com.
