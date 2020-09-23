“Fall is a new spring with the leaves in color like the flowers. The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside still waters; He refreshes my soul.” Psalms 23: 1-3
Birthday wishes to Holden Shockey, Sept. 24; Paige Shockey, Sept. 26; Brandon Bohrer, Sept. 27; Kaylee Montgomery, Sept. 28; Betty Kidwell and Helen Cowgill, Sept. 30; our granddaughter Brittany Lewis, Oct. 1; Allie Daughtery and Bradley Bohrer and Trinity Bender, all on Oct. 1; Ryan Long, Oct. 6; Paige Bohrer and Trenton Voit, Oct. 9.
Anniversary wishes to Chuck and Virginia Pyles, Oct. 5; Nathan and Kristen Haines, Oct. 6; Keith and Crystal Stoltzfus, Oct. 8.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, it was senior soccer night at Hampshire High School. We were able to attend and it was really nice. So glad we could go. They played a new game, winning 6-2. They walked on the field with their parents as players’ comments were played over the speaker, thanking parents and coaches for all they do for them. Each senior was presented an ornament with their name on it and a yearbook for all the years they have played soccer. Very nice and appreciated.
If you got up Sunday morning with white on the ground, surprise! It’s fall. We had a frost with temperatures at 37 at our house, 33 at our son’s. Tuesday was the 1st day of fall, goodbye summer for now. We might have a few warm days next week but fall is here.
Ralph celebrated his birthday with children Cindy Parker, Gary and Vickie Malcolm, Sandy Hyson, Derrick, Jenna and Summer, Anthony and Brittany Lewis on Saturday at his home. Donnie and Melanie Montgomery visited with Ralph and Beverly on Wednesday.
Sympathy to Donald Bohrer family of Pin Oak. Prayer concerns are for Anthony Voit, Laurie Pownell Zebarth, Ethan Sowers, Patty Campbell, Willis Bohrer, Terri Santymire, Wilbur and Betty Galliher, Dallas Fowler, Jenna Hyson, Sylvia Bailey and Bobbi Jean Barnes.
Remember if you would like a birthday listed or any notice, a friend or family member can let me know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.