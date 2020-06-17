“Plant kindness and gather Love.” Proverbs.
Happy birthday to Lexie Daughtery, June 16; Ryder Delaney, June 22; Mary Kerns, Gary Kidwell, Nathan Bohrer, June 25; Judy Dean, June 26; Mary Stewart, June 28; Tammy Lewis, Buck Moreland, June 29; Neil Cowgill, June 30; Catherin Woods and Joseph Hott, July 1.
Anniversary wishes to George and Cathy Daniels, June 20; Mike and Becky Crouse, June 21; Matt and Jodi Stotler, June 22; Ron and April Hedricks, June 26; Pastor Chris and Robin Leatherman.
Hampshire High School is doing conditioning for sports. Soccer is Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Check with coach about time. Capon Bridge Middle School will start cheerleading conditioning on June 29 from 6 to 7:30.
Cindy Parker has started a bible study for 4 weeks: “Rest and Release” by Courtney Joseph. It takes 15 minutes a day from the Internet, or may call to receive papers. #GoodMorningGirls #WomenLivingWell.
I was able to attend church with my girls at the Lighthouse Assembly in Paw Paw yesterday. It was very uplifting. Pastor Earl Travis spoke a wonderful message.
Bethel United Methodist Church has canceled their old-fashioned 4th of July picnic because of the pandemic. Big plans for next year. If you would like, you may send a contribution to the church or the cemetery to Nancy Abe, 1045 Dave Moreland Rd., Slanesville, WV.
Roger Montgomery, son of the late Sam and Virginia, and Sharon Rannells Montgomery, daughter of the late Junior and Elosie Rannells, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20. A celebration will be held later on.
Prayer requests for Joey Fishel and Ethan Sowers. I cannot put anything in my column without permission unless someone tells me. Even if I hear it from a friend, family has to say it’s okay for illness or whatever. If you would like anything listed in birthdays, prayers or happenings please call or email me. I enjoy sharing. Have a great Father’s Day.
