Birthday wishes again to Norma Shanholtzer in Springfield, who celebrated her 85th birthday on Tuesday the 25th. Norma’s daughter, Michele Britton from Smithsburg, spent Saturday and Sunday with her and had a quiet family celebration. Norma appreciated all the birthday greetings she received from those seeing the announcement in the Review.
Thursday the 20th, Wanda Koontz rode with Janet Grimm and Laura Twigg of Oldtown to Martinsburg to visit with Billie Rae Householder and other class members as a get together for the class of 1968 of Oldtown.
This past Sunday, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee, Julia Wotring and daughter, Skylar Shiloh, Alli and Anna, Shay Hite and children Cooper and Charley of Cumberland were at Rocky Gap State Park and viewed the beautiful field of wildflowers and sunflowers that had been planted.
The days are getting shorter by a minute or 2 every day, so enjoy these nice evenings for a few more weeks.
