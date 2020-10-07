It’s raining and very foggy here this morning, and I am sad over the death of my sister, Joyce Lovine Straw. She was the youngest of 3 girls born to Harry Marshall Smith and Mary Jane Gess Smith. We were a close-knit family. My sister, Jean, and I were born at my granddad Hunter Homes Smith’s and grandmother Minnie Mae Powell Smith’s. Later, my dad bought the Powell place and it was there my sister Joyce L. Smith Straw was born. Us 3 girls grew up helping on the farm and orchards, and with the dairy. It was a busy life but we enjoyed it very much.
Joyce and I lived and worked together on the farm and orchard. Thanks to the visits from members and friends from the Homemakers Club of Central.
I hope I do some catching up on life around me, if my health permits. Do stop in to see me and we can enjoy time spent together.
Speaking of my family and the 3 sisters, I am sending a picture of the church of Sedan Methodist that we grew up in. Today the church still stands on North River near Hanging Rock. On Nov. 5, 1924, the Hampshire Review published a story about Joseph Morgan Smith’s funeral held there, very interesting–look it up. Bye for now.
