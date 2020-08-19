If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — August 18, 1920
Physicians, dentists and veterinarians in W. Va. will be permitted to continue to purchase and use pure grain alcohol in the practice of their profession, according to an announcement made by Charles Lively, federal prohibition director for W. Va., upon his return to Charleston from a conference with National Federal Prohibition commissioner Creamer at Washington. State Commissioner Walter S. Hallanan has made assurances that the state authorities would not interfere where alcohol was purchased under permits from the federal director. The state law does not recognize the use of whiskey for any purpose, and federal permits authorizing its use will not be permitted under any circumstances, Director Lively stated.
North Carolina defeated Woman Suffrage yesterday, August 17, 1920.
The citizens’ meeting called by the County Court to discuss matters pertinent to the building of the new courthouse met in the Opera House yesterday afternoon. The room was full from front to rear. Judge R. W. Dailey was called to the chair and L.K. Dinkle was made secretary. Judge Dailey stated just what had been done so far on the work and also that the law required the county court to furnish the Courthouse for public offices and the preservation of the records. The contractor made a report of what had been expended and County Clerk C. W. Haines stated that it was hoped to complete the building for from $50,000 to $60,000. A motion prevailed by which the chair was to appoint a committee of 2 from each district to confer with the County Court, not only in regard to the building of the Courthouse but as to the condition of the roads and bridges of the county as well. Another motion prevailed that, as the records of the county were in great danger from fire or depredation, that, while they were in their present insecure location, a night watchman be appointed by the Court to look after their protection. After this the meeting adjourned. The names of the committee appointed by Judge Dailey will be published probably in our next issue.
50 Years Ago — August 19, 1970
A high of 92 degrees on the 16th and a low of 54 degrees on the 18th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .11 inches for the week.
A record crowd of 159 persons attended the Saturday night banquet which highlighted the 17th annual convention of the W. Va. Federation of the Blind. The convention was held during the weekend of Aug. 14-16 on the campus of the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind as part of the Schools’ year-long centennial observance. The Alumni Association of the School for the Blind, 1 of 9 affiliates of the W. Va. Federation of the Blind, served as host affiliate for this year’s convention.
Work is progressing at 53 Main Street toward the completion of the new 6,000 square food Silco-Junior Department store which is scheduled to open sometime in mid-September. “The plan and layout of the store is created with the customer’s shopping ease and comfort in mind.” said Robert Silverman, president of the company. “We will be supplying the latest in other basic needs. Besides clothing and shoes, the store will carry fashions for the family and many health and beauty aids, housewares, home furnishings, toys, cameras and photo supplies, small appliances as well as seasonal merchandise.”
40 Years Ago — August 20, 1980
The winner of the Hampshire county Public Library’s Summer Reading Club, “Book Trek: Adventures in Reading” is Shane Umstead, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Umstead of Green Spring, W. Va. Shane is 10 years old and attends Springfield Grade School.
The Hampshire County Fair for the 1st time ever will have a competitive showing of rabbits this year. Rabbits may be entered whether they are purebreeds or crossbreeds. Judging will be based on condition, fur and size for the crossbreeds. The purebred rabbits will be judged according to the National standard.
The 4th C&O Canal Boat Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23 and 24 at North Branch on the C&O Canal, 5 miles south of Cumberland, Md. It is held by the C&O Canal of Cumberland, Md., Inc., a volunteer organization that has constructed a 95 ft. canal boat replica beside Lock 75 on the C&O Canal. The festival has arts and crafts, demonstrations of old time cooking, embroidery, spinning, quilting, chair caning, rope making, dip net making, bench rating using antique tools, etc.
30 Years Ago — August 22, 1990
Rebecca Lewis received the Blue Ribbon for her Grand Champion Steer at the Mineral County Fair. The steer was purchased by Northeast Supply, Inc. of Ridgeville for $2.50 per pound. Isaac Lewis entered his Reserve Champion Steer which was purchased by the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Keyser for $1.50 per pound during the Livestock Sale at the mineral County Fair. In addition, Isaac’s Reserve Hog was awarded the red ribbon at the fair.
The GF Woman’s Club of Romney will be offering an old fashioned musical revue during the 11th annual Hampshire Heritage Days on September 6 and 7. The Decades of Music, from 1900-1990 will feature many of the woman’s club members, as they portray music, dance and humor through the years. The musical show will be held at the W. Va. School for the Blind auditorium on Antigo Place.
The Augusta Volunteer Fire Company recently purchased a 1990 Ford Pierce Fire Truck from Findley Fire Equipment Company of McConnelsville, Ohio. The fire truck, a result of a 2 year fundraising effort, contains a 750 gallon tank, a 1,000 gallon per minute pump and is diesel powered. The fire company entered the truck and placed first in the Poultry Festival Parade held in Moorefield. They also plan to enter the truck in the fair and heritage parades.
20 Years Ago — August 23, 2000
Mrs. Virginia United Nation 2000 was scheduled to appear at the Hampshire County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 22, as a judge for the Little Miss Hampshire County pageant and ride in the parade on Aug. 24. Mrs. Virginia is a previous resident of Augusta, with family, Robert and Rosalea Shaffer, Greg and Brenda Everett, and Ruth and Denny Taketa, still residing in the area.
Kevin and Teresa Carr, owners of Romney Cycle Sales, located off U.S. Route 50, just east of Romney, donated a Suzuki Quad Master 4-wheeler to the WVDNR, law enforcement section. The 4-wheeler has both 2- and 4- wheel drive capability and will be used for patrolling remote areas within the 8 county area. Officers will patrol areas for illegal activities, such as baiting for black bears and turkeys.
On June 15-17, members of the American Girls Club visited Pennsylvania. The group left Capon Bridge at 8 a.m. and arrived at Dutch Wonderland Amusement Park around 11:30. Most of the girls had not been there before, so it was a real treat. The water pipe ride was the most repeated ride for the girls.
10 Years Ago — August 18, 2010
The weather so far in 2010 has been considered to be the worst since 1999. Most grazing pastures around Hampshire County are sun-dried and burned. Little to no rain has left natural springs and ponds to dry up and growth of the hay crop reduced by more than half. Farmers in the county are hauling water and some have begun to purchase hay to feed and water cattle.
Hampshire County 4-H members earned high honors during this year’s horticulture judging contests at West Virginia University. Representing Hampshire County 4-H, senior 4-H member Mackenzie Kerns captured 1st place and Jonathon Coleman earned 2nd place.
Mackenzie Cook, daughter of Robert and Lora Cook of Romney, has been selected as a finalist in the preteen West Virginia Scholarship and Recognition Program to be held Sept. 4-6 at the Lake View Spa and Resort in Morgantown. Preteen West Virginia is a by-invitation only scholarship and recognition event involving young ladies 7-12 years of age based on their school academic records, awards and honors won and/or their participation in outside activities.
