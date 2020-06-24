Today, Sunday, June 21, the sun is shining. It just rained a good rain here in Rio with the Coronavirus still going on around us. We are sure living in a different world, but we need to remember that God is still in control.
Last Thursday evening, the Bean Settlement congregation was saddened by the death of a member, Donald Parker. His funeral was Sunday and he was buried in the Rock Oak Cemetery. He will be missed by all who knew him. Our deepest sympathy to his wife and family.
Today should have been the decoration at the Rock Oak Cemetery. It was canceled for the first time in my lifetime due to the virus.
Happy 57th wedding anniversary to Lyle and Brenda Daugherty on June 8. They recently celebrated by enjoying camping a few days at Canaan Valley. Ward, Holly, Marissa and Gracie Simmons also enjoyed camping at Canaan Valley and helping them celebrate their special day.
Happy Anniversary wishes to Ivan and Tammy Dove who celebrated a wedding anniversary on June 20. We wish you many, many more happy anniversaries.
Get well wishes to all that are sick. Happy birthday wishes to all those having birthdays.
Next Saturday, June 27, yours truly and Larry Mason will be celebrating 33 happily married years together. Life could not be better. We are alive, happy, and for the most part we have pretty good health. God has blessed us.
Until next time, any news to share, please call. Take care and God bless each and everyone.
