The Old Home Place
By Roma Joy Smith
I went back to the old home place
Where my grandparents lived for years,
But there in the quiet shadows,
My soul was moved to tears.
I had longed to go back once again
Like in the days of yore…
To walk the red-brick pathway,
And be greeted at the door.
But there were no cheery greetings,
For all the dear folks are gone.
Only memory walked beside me,
Content to tag along.
She followed me from room to room
Where other feet had trod,
And in that lonely atmosphere,
I shared my grief with God.
And now that I am far away
From that dear, special place,
I carry pictures in my heart
That time cannot erase.
Several years ago, I went back to the old home place in Hardy County where my grandparents Lorenzo and Minerva Wilson lived for a visit. Things have changed, as new folks have bought the property, but things somewhat looked the same. I so enjoyed myself and the memories. No one, only death, can take those away.
Happy belated birthday to our son-in-law, Burl Charlton, on Aug. 3. If you see him out, wish him a happy birthday.
No homecoming at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren on Aug. 16 due to the virus.
Our community was saddened on Sunday, July 26, to hear of the death of Courtney Tusing. Our deepest sympathy to his wife, Mattie, and son, George, and daughter, Cynthia and their families, and also to Jettye Hott right here in Rio. The services were private. He will be missed by all that knew him.
A small graduation cookout was held for Marissa Simmons at her home on Saturday, July 25. Marissa is a 2020 senior graduate and she plans to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. Marissa is the daughter of Ward and Holly Simmons of Rio and the granddaughter of Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, also of Rio. Also helping Marissa celebrate was her sister, Gracie Simmons. Congratulations Marissa.
Get well wishes to all that are ill. Pray for our nation. Until next time, God bless.
