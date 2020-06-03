sisters remember

• The more-than-100-year tradition of the family of John Thomas Grapes placing flowers on family burial sites on the 1st Sunday in June will be observed this Sunday, June 7. Isaac Newton Grapes, the family patriarch was one of the founders of the Dunkard Church, where Tearcoat Church of the Brethren is now located.
• The memorial service at Elijah High Cemetery will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday (June 6). Charles Sulser will speak.
The cemetery is on U.S. 220 at Davy Road in Purgitsville.
• Tearcoat Cemetery in Augusta will be open at 2 p.m. Sunday (June 7) to speak with interested parties and accept donations for the cemetery’s upkeep. The full memorial service usually held then has been canceled.
If you have a memorial service coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.