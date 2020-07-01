It’s a changing world but it’s important to take care of yourself, body and mind, as stress can eat away at you. We must find ways to focus on our own health and to stay in touch with the world today.
I hear from my younger relatives down in New Iberia, La. My niece writes to her Aunt Dale and she says: “I hope you are well and happy. We are good here. Due to the virus, we are not traveling and just sending pictures. Love, Scarlet.” Thanks for the letter and pictures. Drop in to see me and I will show you the pictures.
I am going back to Queen Elizabeth who said, “Keep calm and carry on.” At 94, she has 1 year ahead of me, as I am 93. The Queen is out walking her dogs and still riding her horse. When she was 18, she did her wartime duty — she trained as a truck mechanic and driver. There is plenty of reading to keep me entertained. Queen Elizabeth praised health workers and the strength of her people during this time of the COVID-19 crisis.
Thanks to Allie Trapnell. She stopped in and drove me up to Enid Saville’s home to be with her. Enid Saville, Verda Grapes, Allie Trapnell and I had a picnic lunch and then went to the shopping center nearby and enjoyed the day. o
