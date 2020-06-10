My unpaid holiday is over and I have gratefully returned to work. My regular clients have nearly all been in for services. A few still remain sequestered in their homes due to other health issues. Now, more than ever, we need to understand that our actions do affect everyone we encounter during our days. With grateful hearts, the small congregation at Capon Chapel United Methodist Church entered the sanctuary for worship services by Pastor Alanna McGuinn on June 7. All social guidelines were followed and each precaution observed. It felt wonderful to be back in our church home and to worship with neighbors and friends.
Our Crochet and Knitting prayer shawl group is also resuming their meetings. We meet at 2 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Methodist parsonage on the 2nd Monday of the month. This is our summer schedule, when September rolls around we will meet weekly. If you know of anyone needing encouragement and support let us know and we will send them a prayer shawl or lap robe to cheer them up. If anyone would like to learn crochet or knitting skills we are at your service. Just call 304-856-2623 and let me know.
Visiting your doctor is now a totally new experience. Temperatures are taken before entering the office for blood work and your conversations with the doctor is on a smart phone or a tablet. I did actually see in person my dermatologist, foot doctor and dental hygienist for hands-on services. I will be much happier when we can have face-to-face conversations.
Last weekend, my sisters and I were able to attend the Memorial Services at Green Lane Cemetery at Delray. We enjoyed seeing relatives and also the strong support for the community cemetery. It is always beautifully maintained; demonstrating the love and respect the community has for those who are interred there. The pastor of the Delray Christian Church, Pastor Dave Atzenweiler, brought an excellent message that day. He is a recent newcomer to the area but welcomed by the community. After the service, we drove on to Rio to visit family graves there. Again, I was impressed with the care taken with the cemetery. I know the folks who maintain the cemeteries volunteer their time and energy and we need to support them with contributions.
Hampshire County's Civil War Veterans were honored this weekend by the placement of flags and flowers on gravesites. The county tradition which began in 1867, The Hanging of the Garland, was done by members of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans followed by the reading of the Honor Roll and a Musket Salute. It was very moving, a strong tribute to our local men.
Haymaking has surrounded my home as the fields are giving up their treasure for later use. I am inhaling the sweet smell of the curing hay. Each season brings its own gifts. I love the changing seasons and the mountains nearby. Hampshire County, West Virginia truly is Almost Heaven.
(0) comments
