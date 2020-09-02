If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — September 1, 1920
Senator H. S. White of the road commission department of the state is here checking up automobiles and chauffeur’s licenses, also collecting the privilege tax that is laid on all taxes and trucks used for hire or hauling private merchandise or freight. All of this special tax comes back to the counties, districts and towns for which it is collected.
The committee appointed by the chairman of the citizens’ meeting to confer with the County Court in building the Courthouse, and the condition of the roads and bridges of the county, met the court last Tuesday. The court informed the committee that they had in hand $30,000 when they commenced work on the courthouse, and had spent approximately for labor and material up to August 20th, $10,000, including $2,000 paid on heating plant.
The Romney Graded and High Schools will begin the fall term Mon., Sept 13. The largest attendance in the history of the schools is expected.
50 Years Ago — September 2, 1970
The Romney Womans Club’s newly formed “Kazoo” Band for its members will begin practice Wed., Sept. 9, at The Bank of Romney Community Room at 7:30 p.m. All members who are interested in this all-fun band are urged to attend. This band will be directed by Mrs. H. P. Stelling, Music Chairman, along with Mrs. Harry Snyder, pianist, Mrs. Effie Pancake and Mrs. A. Earl Edgell, committee.
The Hampshire Jaycees held a warm-up hunt on August 28 in preparation for their 11th Mid-Atlantic State Championship wild coon hunt. Boone, owned and handled by Buddy Eversole, of 536 Virginia St., Keyser, was the 1st place winner.
Miss Holly Eglinger was crowned as the 1970 Hampshire County Fair Queen on Saturday night by Samuel Bayer, Ruritan National Director from Hagerstown, Md. Miss Eglinger is 17 years old and a student at Hampshire High School. She was sponsored by the Central Home Demonstration Club.
40 Years Ago — September 3, 1980
The Hampshire County Beekeepers Association invites all interested beekeepers to attend its 4th meeting at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta on September 8 at 5 p.m. There will be a very brief business meeting followed by a field day. Persons are asked to bring their own supper and anything interesting they would like to share concerning beekeeping.
The Bank of Romney paid $2.00 a pound, a total of $2,690, for the Grand Champion Steer in the 8th annual 4-H and FFA livestock sale held Saturday evening, Aug. 30, at the Hampshire County Fair, according to S. Porter Smith, Extension Agent.
The Hampshire County Board of Education will be offering Adult Sewing classes to interested area residents beginning Sept. 9. The classes will meet in the Home Economics room of Hampshire High School. The class will be under the direction of Mrs. Virginia Belt and participants will have the opportunity to complete individual projects.
30 Years Ago — September 5, 1990
The Hampshire Square Shopping Center, presently being constructed 3 miles east of Romney along Rt. 50, could lead to as many as 100 new jobs when finished, according to Crossroad Development Vice-President Mike Clark. The partner in the N.C.-based development corporation said last week that the number of jobs created would largely depend on what kind of businesses locate at the shopping center.
Lee Teter is an artist who has rediscovered the Indians of the old “East.” He paints of a time when the land east of the Mississippi was the western frontier, of hunters and trappers, mountains and valleys, red men and white and the changes that molded a nation. The public is invited to meet Lee at the Mountaineer Gallery on Sat., Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during Hampshire Heritage Days.
Recycling efforts by the Hampshire County Homemakers and Ruritans at the fair played to mixed reviews. Extension Agent Carol Winland said the homemakers were pleased with the amount recycled. She said 2 bins of clear glass were filled, but there was very little green or brown glass. According to Winland, approximately 3,500 pounds of glass was recycled, which was sold for $89.50. Aluminum cans, totaling 58 pounds, sold for $17.40. Winland termed the effort good, “considering there wasn’t anyone there to help people out.”
20 Years Ago — September 6, 2000
Modern Woodmen of America recently donated a new American flag to fly high above the Hampshire Health Care Center east of Romney. The flag was presented in memory of past Modern Woodmen members or their families who have resided there in the past. The flag program is just 1 of the many community projects that Modern Woodmen of America provides for the benefit of the areas in which they serve.
Local Civil War buffs will want to check out the trenches in the Fort Mill Ridge Wildlife Management Area west of Romney this Heritage Days. On Friday evening, Civil War reenactors will go somewhat ballistic with a cannon firing event beginning at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, the 2nd annual Fiddle and Banjo contest was held at the Augusta Fairgrounds. Winners in the youth division fiddle, in numerical order were Meredith Pheasant of Fairmont, Kathleen Myers of Keyser, Eric Smith of Romney and Cheyenne Corbin of Springfield. Dakota Corbin won the youth division banjo. Miss Billie Whitson of Springfield won the adult fiddle contest.
10 Years Ago — September 1, 2010
Government officials surveyed drought conditions existing on farms along Jersey Mountain Road, Grassy Lick Road, Heidi Cooper Road and areas of Augusta, Slanesville and Bloomery last Thursday. Keith McIntosh, staff assistant to Sen. Carte Goodwin; Kathleen Stotler, staff assistant to Sen. Jay Rockefeller, both D-W.Va.; and Alfred Lewis, West Virginia Farm Service Agency state director, were accompanied by John Hicks, Potomac Valley Conservation District board member and Robby Pyles, Hampshire County FSA vice-chairman.
In spite of the tough times that have fallen on local libraries following the recent special library levy election, officials at Capon Bridge say most things are still well. That’s because of the kindness and generosity of numerous folks, businesses and civic organizations that have stood by the local library through the tough times.
Green canvas banners welcoming people to Romney will soon be hung in various locations around town. The banners are a project by the Romney 250th Celebration Committee. “Our goal is to draw attention to our celebration and at the same time emphasize the importance of Romney being the oldest city in West Virginia,” said committee president Cindy Johnson. “Welcome to Romney, established December 23, 1762” is printed in yellow and white on a green background on the 30-inch by 60-inch 2-sided banners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.