Jacqulyn Widden and Joshua “Kyle” Sneathen of Kearneysville are the new parents of Asher Lawrence Ellsworth Sneathen.
The 5-pound, 9-ounce boy was born July 3 at WVU Medicine’s Jefferson Medical Clinic. He measured 19 inches.
Asher’s grandparents on his father’s side are George and Eileen Sneathen of Delray. His maternal grandparents are Michelle Whidden of Martinsburg and John Whidden of New York.
Asher’s siblings are Layla Bates, 7, and Makenzee Bates, 6.
