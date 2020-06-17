The Romney GFWC has new officers in place for the coming year — and plenty of questions about when meetings will resume after the summer and if the annual Christmas House Craft Show will be held in November.
The club last met March 16, having elected officers. But since then the state convention has been canceled as was the annual club dinner in April when officers would have been installed.
Also called off: the vendor/craft show at the end of March.
Taking office for 2020-21 are President Linda Browning, 1st Vice President Denise Huard, 2nd Vice President Cindy Clark, Secretary Lisa Hileman and Treasurer JoEIIen DiCiolla.
Browning has lined up the club’s department chairwomen and co-chairs as well as committee chairman, prepared notebooks and printed material for all officers and committee chairs.
She has studied bylaws at the club, district and state levels. She has met with all the officers and spoken with each chairwoman about their duties for the coming 2 years. She has encouraged the chairs of the 3 departments and all the committees to meet with their members to make plans.
The club is working on plans for November’s Christmas House.
Any woman interested in becoming a member, can call President Linda Browning at 304-822-7492 about getting an application.
The GFWC of Romney meets the 3rd Monday of the month September through May.
