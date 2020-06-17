If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — June 16, 1920
About half of the wire bridge which spans the South Branch near Springfield, fell into the river Sunday just after several automobiles had crossed it. A resident of Springfield writing the editor complains bitterly that this bridge was allowed to go and condemns the county authorities for neglect in this matter. He says it was because some cheap person could not be found to repair it. That the attention of the county commissioners had been called to this matter time and again, but the only thing done was the laying of inch plank on top of the old rotten floor, which only added to the weight of the bridge without strengthening it.
Yesterday afternoon Dr. Scanlon’s car, driven by one of his daughters, came in collision on Main Street with a horse and buggy belonging to the Misses Williams, from west of town. The buggy, which was a new one, was quite badly wrecked. Fortunately, no person was hurt but everybody regretted the accident exceedingly.
Non-intoxicating cider and fruit juices may be manufactured by any person without the necessity of obtaining permit or giving bond, provided they are used exclusively in the home. When so used, the phrase “non-intoxicating” is held to mean non-intoxicating in face and not necessarily less than 1/2 of 1 percent of alcohol. This is the substance of a ruling of the Federal Prohibition Commissioner made public here today by Federal Prohibition Director Charles Lively.
50 Years Ago — June 17, 1970
Throughout the country, about 900,000 farmers and ranchers participated last year in a program of soil, water, woodland and wildlife conservation serving 50 million acres and providing major anti-pollution benefits to the public. In Hampshire County, 329 farmers participated, according to Joseph Coleman, Chairman of the Hampshire County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation (ASC) Committee. Last year under the program, conservation measures on Hampshire County farms represented a total investment of around $75,000.
A high of 90 degrees on the 11th and a low of 50 degrees on the 14th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .44 inches for the week.
The W. Va. Department of Highways Hampshire County Maintenance Division has been at work on Local Service Routh 45/21 the road to North River Mills. The roadway is being resurfaced with an asphalt-aggregate compound. The work is being performed by the county crew under the Department’s Special Maintenance Program. Four other roads in Hampshire County are scheduled for similar work in the near future.
40 Years Ago — June 18, 1980
Preliminary results indicate that WV’s 1980 spring gobbler hunters had the most successful season ever recorded. This year’s harvest of 1,445 is 572 higher than last year’s record of 873, according to DNR assistant chief of wildlife resources James M. Ruckel. “Several firsts occurred,” Ruckel said. “More than 100 gobblers were harvested in 3 counties, and 2 counties had their first legal spring gobbler kills in modern history.”
WV is 117 years old this week. In observance of our state’s birthday on June 20, WWVU-TV presents a special edition of The Mountain Scene, Sat., June 1. This 3rd program of the all-new Mountain Scene features a visit to the 19th century port-of-entry, Wheeling, and the building in which the state was founded, the former Customs House, now known as W.Va. Independence Hall.
The Hampshire County Chapter of Future Farmers of America received the 1st place Maple Award in the conservation area of tree planting. The presentations were made at the annual W. Va. Conservation Day activities at North Bend State Park near Parkersburg. Many festivities were held throughout the day. One of the special highlights of the day was the appearance of Sorrell Brooke, commonly known as “Boss Hogg” of the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
30 Years Ago — June 20, 1990
On May 19, approximately 50 enthusiastic walkers began the 6 mile walk to raise money for the Potomac Center’s Kids on the Block Program. Walkers from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, Potomac Center, Washington Street Group Home and Birch Lane Group Home enjoyed a wonderful day of sunshine.
The Lost River General Store on Route 259, 7 miles south of Baker, will hold classes for aspiring tole painters in July, Cindy Blorstad, whose own painted wood pieces are featured at the Craft Co-Op, will help students complete 6 projects in as many weeks and promises that by graduation they’ll be as hooked on this craft as she is.
Rae Ellen McKee was named Hampshire County’s 1990 “Teacher of the Year” last week at the annual Employee Appreciation Day ceremonies to officially close the end of the school year. McKee, a Chapter I reading specialist at Slanesville Elementary, was among 6 finalists for the honor. In brief remarks after the presentation, McKee praised her fellow Hampshire County teachers and remarked with plaque in hand, “this one’s for you.”
20 Years Ago — June 21, 2000
Jennifer Teter, daughter of Timothy Teter of Romney, and Melissa Shirley of Paw Paw will be among the candidates competing for the title of Miss Teen of W. Va. at the 2000 State Pageant, which will be held in Charleston, July 7-9.
It’s time to tune up your fiddles and banjos and head to Clifftop for the W. Va. Division of Culture and History’s 11th annual Appalachian String Band Music Festival Aug. 2-6 at Camp Washington-Carver. The 5-day mountaintop gathering for string band musicians and fans features concerts, contests, crafts, dancing and workshops.
On the very floor that might someday propel them into star status on the high school level, young basketball players gathered in the Hampshire High gymnasium for the annual Hampshire County basketball camp. Approximately 50 athletes ranging in age from 4th- and 5th-grades through 8th-grade participated in drills, exercises and various modes of improving their game.
10 Years Ago — June 16, 2010
Fruit growers say everything is on track, and they’re hoping it stays that way for a top-notch crop this fall. The Smith family, who own and operate an orchard and fruit stand off Cooper Mountain along U.S. Route 50, say that the circumstances are right so far for plenty of peaches and apples.
With designs of their buildings complete and nearly a mile of gravel road winding through the woods, the first building of the $10 - $15 million West Virginia Retreat Center complex in Three Churches is nearly complete. “It took two days to assemble the modular units and get them under roof,” said Bob LoPinto, regional director of Global Country of World Peace based in Bethesda, Md. LoPinto said the sections of the first building were brought to the site on seven trucks.
The crowd of people who attended the 10th Annual Relay for Life Benefit Concert last Saturday afternoon were diehards, to say the least. The crowd contended with rain showers, threatening thunderstorms and extreme heat and humidity, but, for the most part, remained undeterred in their enthusiasm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.