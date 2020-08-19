Ruth E. Strother celebrates her 100th birthday on Aug. 20. She has been a resident at Berkeley Springs Center since December 2019.
Previously, she was a lifelong resident of Hampshire County, and maintains interest in the family farm. After graduating from Capon Bridge High School and attending Fairmont Business School, she has had a fulfilling life as a farm wife and mother, with a strong faith in God.
She is a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church. Her favorite things have been raising her family with husband Marvin (1920-1992), church, sewing and quilting, gardening, raising pet lambs and chickens and visiting with family and friends.
When asked what her secret is to living a long life, she said she never drank, never smoked, never used drugs and ate mostly home grown foods. She just took life 1 day at a time and the years went by fast.
Her 2 children and their families, including 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, are excited to celebrate this milestone with her, and to reminisce about her remarkable life. Thanks for sharing your birthday wishes with Ruth at Berkeley Springs Center, 456 Autumn Acres Road, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
